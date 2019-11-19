TIOGA — Three entities recently voted to accept a payment-in-lieu-of-tax agreement for a 4.99 megawatt solar farm on Halsey Valley Road in the Town of Tioga.
The solar array project will have a 15-year PILOT agreement based on an assessment of $3,500-per-megawatt, and will include an annual escalation of 1.5 percent over that period.
The Town of Tioga, Tioga County and Spencer-Van Etten School District each agreed to a split of the lump sum payment in the following percentages — town, 30 percent; county, 33 percent; and school, 37 percent.
The company, LSE Pegasus Energy LLC, has agreed to make an annual lump sum PILOT disbursement of roughly $17,465 in the first year.
Those funds would equate to roughly $5,239 disbursed to the town; $5,763 disbursed to the county; and $6,462 to the school district.
Last week, the S-VE school board narrowly voted in favor of the agreement, with three “yes” votes to two “no” votes.
Board members Don Johnson and Karen Johnson both voted against the proposal.
Matt Connor, Rick Rogers and Donna Mistler voted in the affirmative, while Sean Vallely and Peter Johanns were absent.
At the county level, the legislature voted unanimously for approval at its recent session.
In the Town of Tioga, Supervisor Lewis Zorn said the board was in favor of the resolution as it brings additional revenue to the town on what was previously low revenue yielding farm land.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.