ELMIRA — U.S. Rep. Tom Reed (R-Corning) received some heated comments on Tuesday regarding a variety of issues, including Planned Parenthood and President Donald Trump, during his town hall on Social Security reform.
The town hall opened with Reed detailing recently proposed legislation called “LEAP.” After explaining what the bi-partisan bill was about, Reed opened the floor for questions or input from attendees.
A lot of attendees, however, wanted to talk of other pressing matters.
Joan Jacobs Brumberg, an Ithaca resident, asked about the “elephant in the room.”
“There are two issues that I have on my mind that I’ve been wanting to ask you for this entire week … I’d like to know where you stand on the white nationalism that Trump has been practicing on his tweet and his speeches, I mean do you support this as a Republican?” Brumberg asked.
Reed stated he did not support President Trump’s tweets, also stating he has and will always condemn and criticize racism.
Brumberg then asked where Reed was publicly criticizing the president’s tweet and statements, as they had only heard of Reed’s statement on how he believed President Trump was not a racist individual.
“I do know the individual and I do not see a racist heart,” Reed commented. “I stand by my opinion.”
“This is an opportunity for the country to embrace this issue of racism, where some of the rhetoric, clearly in my opinion, comes from an institutional unknowing impact of how that rhetoric is perceived by other people,” Reed said. “As I talk to a lot of folks across the country, especially older folks, and you hear them and you listen to them. They’ll say ‘I’m not a racist,’ but then they’ll do things or they’ll say things, where you’re not taking into consideration the path that African-American individual or Asian-American went down.”
Reed explained a conversation needed to be had between the people of this country on how racist rhetoric is harmful and offensive to many individuals.
“I don’t see a “activist racist” being deployed. What I see is rhetoric that is concerning and an institutional opportunity to address racism,” Reed said. “What I really do look at is action, like legislative executive orders, decisions, legislative agenda items. When I see economic opportunities in African-American populations at levels we haven’t seen in decades, that is a positive thing.”
Attendees disagreed loudly to Reed’s comments.
Another attendee brought up Trump’s comment that U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Maryland) was racist, to which Reed disagreed that the president had ever called Cummings a racist.
An attendee brought up the tweet by Trump on their phone and read it aloud for Reed and the group.
“I think your analysis of things, as I said, you’re a smart and a moral man. So, when you say Syracuse University is plagued by all of this kind of greed, high salaries, connections, corporations and is polluting the environment. What about what the Trumps and Kushners are doing in Baltimore?” Brumberg asked.
Reed asked what the Trumps and Kushners were doing in Baltimore, to which one attendee commented Reed should do the research.
“Look, we can call it out, we can blame (Rep.) Elijah Cummings, we can blame white nationalism, we can blame x,y,z. Or, you can leave. And you can get a group like Roca to come into Baltimore, stand with them, and say look it, this is how we’re going to fix this from within,” Reed said.
Reed reinstated to the audience his idea that actions speak louder than words and that the Trump administration’s actions have been positive for the economy and international trade.
“I’m very unhappy ... the only thing we know that he has said is that ‘I know Trump personally’ and he said ‘in my heart, I know he’s not a racist,’” Brumberg said, after the town hall concluded. “That’s not sufficient in this case, he needs to come out and say he doesn’t approve of white nationalism, that he doesn’t approve of the language.”
Following the discussion on Trump during the town hall, advocates for Planned Parenthood asked for Reed’s stance on healthcare for all, specifically women’s healthcare, and funding for it.
“Because of my pro-life beliefs, I am opposed to Planned Parenthood funding because of the pro-life issues that are associated with it,” Reed commented.
“Planned Parenthood doesn’t only provide abortion services, they provide for many other medical procedures for women,” an attendee said.
Reed stated there could be a common ground here between his stance and some of the attendees. An example he brought up was splitting the abortion services from the healthcare and women’s healthcare services from Planned Parenthood so that as a separate entity, others would know their money was going to healthcare instead of abortions.
“So you’re talking about separating a service that is legal to this country. At no point have we determined that that as a reproductive health service is illegal,” Christa Heyward, an attendee, said. “And as long as it’s not, there is no legal reason for these services should be separated other than it makes people like you feel better.”
“It’s not about feeling better. It’s about standing up for a voice of an individual that I believe has to have a voice in this conversation,” Reed said.
“For me, Planned Parenthood services a population of vulnerable individuals and provides healthcare needs that are not necessarily being met by other avenues that people have access to. People should have access to healthcare within a reasonable distance from their homes so they don’t have to travel and women’s health,” Heyward said. “Women go to see their healthcare professionals more frequently than men do. We understand that we need annual exams, we get access to birth control when we go to our physicians. So having a provider local and accessible without stigma related to sexual activity is important for making sure that we reduce sexual transmitted diseases in the area and our teen pregnancy rate. And Chemung County has historically had some of the highest teen pregnancy rates in the state.”
Despite the passionate discussion between the audience and Reed, Reed stated he has made his stance on Planned Parenthood and the pro-life versus pro-choice clear and won’t budge on his position.
“My goal is to prevent an unwanted pregnancy, make sure we never chastise a woman who is found in this situation and that we do our best together to try to avoid those unwanted circumstances that many folks find themselves in,” Reed said.
“When you say this is who I am and this is what I believe in, however, I’m your representative, you’re playing politics with us. Because if people you are representing are saying, maybe you should give this more thought,” an attendee said.
“There is no way we are going to agree on all the issues before it. And all I can promise you, I will tell you where I stand, I will let the election process take its course,” Reed said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.