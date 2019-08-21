ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A 48-year-old Sayre woman is in Bradford County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail after she was allegedly caught engaging in retail theft for the fourth time since 2003.
According to Athens Township Police, Tontalao Leawana Grover was charged with retail theft — a third-grade felony — and a summary charge of trespassing following her involvement in an incident that occurred at the Elmira Street Walmart at approximately 6 p.m. on Aug. 17.
Police said officers responded to the department store following a report of retail theft. Upon arriving at the scene, Walmart asset protection personnel advised officers that Grover had not paid for two pairs of jeans at the self-checkout station.
The store’s security camera footage also confirmed the store personnel member’s account, police said.
Police said the crime was charged as a felony because Grover had three documented previous retail thefts in 2003, 2006 and 2015. She had also previously trespassed at Walmart in 2014.
Grover is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Aug. 27 for a preliminary hearing.
