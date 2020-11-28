The 22nd annual Sayre Borough Christmas Parade was held on Friday evening. The parade, which included an extended route and pushed for participants and guests to wear masks and socially distance due to COVID-19, featured an appearance from Santa as well as performances from Pat Haggerty Dancers, Prestige Dance Company and Downbeat Percussion, which is the official drumline of the Buffalo Bills. Local fire departments and police departments, local and county officials and area businesses also participated in the parade.

