The Bradford County District Attorney’s Office reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Bronwen E. Vincent, 52, of Mansfield, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, she will also lose her driver’s license for 12 months, for the offenses of driving under the influence, 1st offense in 10 years, a misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Officer Jason Serfas of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Vincent for the offenses occurring on May 3, 2020.
Thomas Brown, 20, of Towanda, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 18 months, restitution of $443.64, plus court costs, for the offenses of receiving stolen property, a felony of the third degree, and terroristic threats, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Trooper John Kasheta and Trooper Luke Geiger both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Brown following investigations of incidents that occurred in Rome Township and Wysox Township on March 6, 2019 and no July 30, 2020.
Walter Adams, 68, of Oneonta, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 7 months to 23 months, plus court costs, restitution of $800.00, for the offense of Burglary, a felony of the first degree.
Trooper Joshua Fisher of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Adams following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on April 10, 2020.
Mark L. Luckman, 33, of Athens, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 9 months, fines of $100.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Officer Jason Serfas from the Athens Township Police Department arrested Luckman for the offenses occurring on November 28, 2020.
Patrick Firestine, 27, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 2 years and 9 months to 7 months, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs, restitution of $13,1231.91for the offenses of fleeing and eluding, a felony of the third degree, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, first offense in 10 years, a misdemeanor, and 3 counts of recklessly endangering another person, misdemeanors of the second degree.
Officer Cody Welch of the Athens Township Police Department and Sergeant Bruce Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Firestine for the offenses occurring on July 28, 2020 and July 30, 2020.
Bobby Mullins, 44, Waverly, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 1 months to 5 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, (first offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Officer Dalton Spencer of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Mullins for the offenses occurring on April 21, 2019.
Joshua Swain, 36, Columbia Crossroads, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days to 24 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 36 months, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (drug related), (2nd offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Trooper Benjamin Markosky of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Swain following investigation of an incident that occurred in Columbia Township on September 11, 2020.
April Shaw, 35, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for eight months to 24 months, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Matthew Santiago of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Shaw following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Borough on December 11, 2020.
Gerald Martin, 30, of Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 16 months to 60 months, plus court costs, for the offenses of possession with intent to deliver, (less than 2.5 grams of methamphetamine), a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor.
Trooper Luke Geiger and Trooper Kevin Hibson both from the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Martin following investigations of incidents that occurred in Monroe Borough on May 4, 2020, and Athens Township on May 11, 2020.
Jack Maloney-Williams, 29, of Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 8 days to 6 months, fines of $300.00, plus court costs, Maloney-Williams had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (general impairment), a misdemeanor.
Trooper Anthony Avvisato of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Maloney-Williams following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on March 27, 2018.
Kyle Decker, 35, of Monroeton, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 6 months, plus court costs, for the offense of criminal mischief, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Trooper Anh Le of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Decker following investigation of an incident that occurred in Monroe Township on October 19, 2020.
Claude Aumick, 34, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 6 months to 12 months, his sentence is consecutive to his other sentences, Aumick will pay court costs, for the offenses of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and flight to avoid apprehension, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Trooper Tyler Cawley of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Aumick following investigation of incidents that occurred in Wysox Township on August 7, 2020.
Riley Kepner-Card, 27, Sayre, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 18 months, fines of $250.00, plus court costs, for the offense of corruption of minors, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Kepner-Card for the offense occurring on March 8, 2020.
Victoria McNeal, 32, of Columbia Cross Roads, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 4 days to 6 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, she will also lose her driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of 1 count of Driving under the Influence, (drug related), a misdemeanor.
Trooper Gregory Pimm of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested McNeal following investigation of an incident that occurred in Burlington Township on September 18, 2019.
Donaldson Petit-Frere, 21, Orlando, FL, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 58 days to 18 months, plus court costs, for the offense of one count of corruption of minors, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer Thomas VanFleet of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Petit-Frere for the offense occurring on August 21, 2020.
Stevenson Cadet, 29, of Cape Coral, Fla., was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 58 days to 18 months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offenses of 2 counts of corruption of minors, misdemeanors of the first degree.
Officer Thomas VanFleet of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Cadet for the offenses occurring on August 21, 2020.
Russell Corron, 28, Towanda was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 2 years, plus court costs, for the offense of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Officer Michael Lamanna of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Corron for the offense occurring on August 28, 2020.
Teri L. Swoyer, 44, Mildred, was sentenced to a term of probation supervision of 12 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Cody Scepaniak of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Swoyer following investigation of an incident that occurred in West Burlington Township on November 1, 2019.
Gloria J. Cotter, 69, of Sayre, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 24 months, fine of $1500.00, for the offense of terroristic threats, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Foley of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Cotter following investigation of an incident that occurred in Sheshequin Township on December 3, 2020.
Tyler J. Hudson, 23, of Towanda, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Chief Randy Epler of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Hudson for the offense occurring on November 4, 2020.
Jacob N. Lange, 37, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, (1st offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor.
Joseph R. Bixby Jr., 36, of Sayre, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $750.00, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Officer Thomas VanFleet of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Bixby for the offense occurring on December 19, 2020.
Cody J. Collins, 28, of Columbia Cross Roads, was sentence to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 4 months to 24 months, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of 2 counts of neglect of animal, misdemeanors of the third degree.
Trooper Stephen Mascaro of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Collins following investigation of an incident that occurred in Springfield Township on March 24, 2021.
Arthur Brimmer, 46, of Wellsburg, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 12 months to 24 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of retail theft, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Officer John Fedorchak of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Brimmer for the offense occurring on November 4, 2020.
Rebecca Austin, 40, Ilion, N.Y., was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 126 days to 18 months, restitution of $1058.84, plus court costs, for the offense of retail theft, a felony of the third degree.
Officer Jason Serfas of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Austin for the offense occurring on July 18, 2001.
Justin Terway, 28, of Dushore, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 12 months to 60 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, this sentence is consecutive to his other sentences in Sullivan County. Terway’s offense is driving under the influence, (high rate of alcohol), (child in car), a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Trooper Matthew Santiago of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Terway following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Borough on May 23, 2020.
Nicholas Gennaro, 23, Bellefonte, Pa., was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 11 months to 4 years. His sentence is consecutive to his other sentences. A Bradford County Jury found him guilty after trial of escape and attempted escape, felonies of the third degree, and institutional vandalism, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Trooper Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police filed the charges after investigating an incident that occurred at the Bradford County Correctional Facility in West Burlington Township
John H. Shaffer, 28, of Omaha, NE, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days to 2 years, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, (general impairment), third offense in ten years, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Officer Derek Dekar of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Shaffer for the offense occurring on March 30, 2019.
Robert J. Landmessser, 38, Milan, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 6 months to 23 months, 29 days, restitution of $647.87, plus court costs, for the offense of theft by unlawful taking, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Trooper Michael Mogish of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Landmesser following investigation of an incident that occurred in Monroe Township on July 6, 2020.
Tanner M. Sutton, 21, of Wysox, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Trooper Matthew Santiago of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Sutton following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Borough on March 20, 2021.
Austin J. Markel, 26, Wysox, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 27 days to 12 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Hindering Apprehension, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Officer Derek Campbell of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Markel for the offense occurring on October 27, 2020.
Adam B. Brady, 36, of Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, first offense in 10 years, a misdemeanor.
Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Brady for the offense occurring on January 3, 2021.
Nicholas J. Loucks, 26, of Athens, was re-sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 3 months to 6 months, fines of $100.00, restitution of $17.47. Loucks’s sentences will run consecutive to his other sentences, for the offense of theft by unlawful taking, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Officer Eric Eccker of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Loucks for the offense on August 7, 2017.
Logan Teneyck, 21, of Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 4 months to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of possession with intent to deliver, less than 2.5 grams of methamphetamine, a felony offense.
Officer Joshua Lake of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Teneyck for the offense occurring on October 23, 2021.
