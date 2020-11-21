HORSHEADS — Three Valley residents were arrested recently as a result of “Operation Take Back the Streets” in Chemung County.
The Horseheads Police Department, Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Division of Community Supervision, Elmira Heights Police Department and the Sheriff’s K-Team were all involved in the operation that took place in the Village of Horseheads on Nov. 13.
Waverly residents Peggy Hazard, 60, and Michael Geiss, 41, and Sayre resident Chelsea Cole, 36, were all arrested during the bust.
Hazard was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree. Hazard was also arrested as a Fugitive from Justice out of Pennsylvania with the original charge of a Controlled Substance Possession. She was arraigned and remanded to the Chemung County Jail as a Fugitive from Justice.
Geiss was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree. Geiss was issued an Appearance Ticket to appear at a later date.
Cole was arrested for a bench warrant out of Elmira City Court charging her with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree. Cole was turned over to the Elmira Police Department.
Also arrested on drug charges during the bust were Jennifer Savage and John Conner, both of Horseheads.
