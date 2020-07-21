The main topic at both the Athens Borough and South Waverly Borough council meetings this month was fireworks.
Residents from both boroughs and beyond have been urging their local leaders to find a way to stop the constant use of fireworks in the Valley.
State Rep. Tina Pickett acknowledged that the problem, which stems from a 2017 state law that allowed the sale of fireworks to Pennsylvania residents, has reached a point where something must be done.
“In my opinion, we had unintended consequences in that bill that was passed,” Pickett said. “The intent was to open up more sales within the state because before you could buy if you were out of state, but you couldn’t buy if you were in state — but quite frankly the unintended consequence came when we didn’t specify ‘OK, you can do that but you can only set them off on New Year’s Eve and the Fourth of July and under certain circumstances and certain locations.’”
The 2017 state law — which levies a 12-percent tax on fireworks on top of the 6-percent sales tax — allowed Pennsylvania residents to buy Class C or consumer grade fireworks, which includes firecrackers, Roman candles, bottle rockets and similar fireworks that contain a maximum of 50 milligrams of explosive material.
The state law lists the following restrictions:
- They cannot be ignited or discharged on a public or private property without express permission of the property owner.
- They cannot be discharged from or within a motor vehicle or building.
- They cannot be discharged toward a motor vehicle or building.
- They cannot be discharged within 150 feet of an occupied structure, whether or not a person is actually present.
- They cannot be discharged while the person is under the influence of alcohol, a controlled substance or another drug.
“Who knew that people would just start doing what they’re doing. I mean it’s every back yard, so to speak,” Pickett said. “Yes, I’ve had a lot of phone calls from people on it saying ‘We like fireworks too, but we can’t live with them every night into the wee hours of the night.’”
Pickett understands the frustration of Valley residents, but also noted that a statewide solution could take some time.
“There has to be a change on it. I know there’s a discussion statewide, and it takes a little longer to get things done statewide, you’ve got to do the house, the senate, the governor,” she said.
The two biggest concerns from residents were for people suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and also for pets who struggle with fireworks.
“(It’s about the) people who can’t really control what their reaction is to it, and the animals that can’t. And anybody, no matter what, you don’t necessarily have those types of issues, but you still can’t deal with it on a constant (basis),” Pickett said.
There are some bills in the works that either repeal the 2017 law or change the language to allow municipalities to ban fireworks. Pickett believes that something will be done.
“I feel confident that there’s going to be a change, it’s just how much time it’s going to take to get it done,” Pickett said.
