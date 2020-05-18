Bradford County Dairy Princess crowned

The 58th Bradford County Dairy Princess was held on Saturday at the North Orwell Community Hall. Due to COVID-19, the pageant was closed to the public and was broadcasted live on the Bradford County Dairy Promotion Team’s Facebook page.
This year, there were three dairy princess candidates. Each candidate had a private interview with a panel of judges, gave a speech, presented a skit, and answered an impromptu question for the competition.
Towanda High School senior Taylor Bride-Marshall was selected to serve as the 2020-2021 Bradford County Dairy Princess. Troy junior Hope Houseknecht and Athens sophomore Chairty Wampole will serve as Alternate Bradford County Dairy Princesses.
The pageant was hosted by current program coordinator and past Bradford County and PA State Dairy Princess Lu-Anne Antisdel.
During the pageant the Bradford County Dairy Promotion Board Treasurer Connie Kuhlman spoke about the recent free Dairy Drives hosted by the Dairy Princess Program and DFA (Dairy Farmers of America Inc).
Erin Cole, who is the Dairy Promotion Board President, announced the winners of the 2020 Dairy Promotion Program Scholarship — 3rd Place, receiving a $100 scholarship, was Cheyenne Bastion-Brown; 2nd Place, receiving a $200 scholarship, was Roxanne Kingsley; and 1st Place, receiving a $500 scholarship, was Kendal Jenkins.
The scholarship funds were provided by the former Bradford County DHIA and Bradford County Dairy Promotion Board.
“We thank all of our program sponsors for their support,” the Bradford County Dairy Promotion Board said in a press release.
Over the next year, the three dairy princesses will be joined by several junior representatives. Joining the promotions team are: Dairy Ambassadors Blaze Wood and Kathryn Fritsch; Dairy Maids Brooke Calkins, Meredith Cole, Addison MacBride, Sara Reed, Aubree Route, Gabrielle Spencer and Aianna Steele; and Dairy Misses Kendall Calkins, Olivia Champluiver, Rachel Fritsch, Alexis Hardy and Lauren Reed.
Over the next year, the entire team will travel many miles across Bradford County connecting with consumers and representing the dairy industry and dairy farmers of Bradford County.
If you have an event that you would like the Bradford County Dairy Princess to attend, contact Program Coordinator Lu-Anne Antisdel at Luanne.antisdel@yahoo.com.
