OWEGO — The Tioga County Industrial Development Agency last week agreed to suspend loan payments for some local small businesses experiencing a slow down due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Tioga County Economic Development and Planning Director LeeAnn Tinney said the IDA “is concerned about the economic impact COVID-19 will have on our small business community. The current crisis reminds us of the important role small businesses play in our economic wellbeing.”
Roughly a dozen businesses will be given leniency for three months, at which point an evaluation will be made whether to continue.
IDA documents noted state mandates to order eateries to cease sit-down service and provide take-out service, with crowd size restrictions in place, were expected to have “damaging ramifications to our small business community.”
