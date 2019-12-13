Bradford County Commissioners approve $92M budget

TOWANDA — As the end of the year, and decade, draw closer, the Bradford County Commissioners used their second-to-last meeting to approve 2020 county budget.
Specifically, the $91,919,515 spending plan includes no tax hike and keeps the county’s millage rate at 10.43. Additionally, all county employees will see a 2 percent pay increase next year. Also, health insurance costs will rise 3.1 percent.
The commissioners discussed the budget at length at their meeting last month, noting that, for the most part, while the plan was taxpayer-friendly since there would be no tax increase, caution regarding spending would be required moving forward.
Among the highlighted allocations of the 2020 budget are:
• Approximately $10.5 million for Children and Youth Services.
• Approximately $15 million for the Bradford County Manor.
• Approximately $5 million for the Bradford County Jail.
A couple of the main drivers for the overall hike in spending is the capital projects being undertaken by the county — such as the new $10 million 911 center being constructed in North Towanda and the county-wide dark fiber project, for which commissioners allocated $5 million.
The structure of that dark fiber project has even garnered national attention, the commissioners announced Thursday. In fact, county officials are scheduled to meet with Federal Department of Agriculture officials on Jan. 10 for the possibility of modeling the project to bring broadband to rural areas throughout the country.
“We’re blazing trails and moving forward in a way that’s never been done before,” Commissioner Ed Bustin said. “Will it bear fruit? Time will tell. But we’re happy to be able to even get this invite and discuss this plan.”
The initiative, which is being spearheaded by the Central Bradford Progress Authority, calls for a dark fiber cable infrastructure to be installed in a loop around Bradford County.
Specifically, the cables would be placed on poles first from Towanda to Troy, then to Wells Township, then to the Valley, and lastly down the U.S. Route 6 corridor.
Essentially, the loop would be the “middle mile” infrastructure that has typically daunted private companies from investing to install their own, as the return on the investment was not economically feasible. Through this project, internet providers would basically hook up to the county’s loop for a fee, and lay down the rest of the infrastructure, or the “last mile,” to serve residents.
However, USDA grants to aid in the construction of dark fiber infrastructure is typically structured to help only in that “last mile,” which does not do enough to reduce the cost burden of developing “middle mile” infrastructure, commissioners have explained in the past.
The pitch of Bradford County officials, on the other hand, would be to provide grant funding to that middle mile development.
