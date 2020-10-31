Bradley T. Roberts, 30, Troy, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $100.00, restitution of $15,097.42, plus court costs, for the offenses of Unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Criminal Trespass, a summary offense.
Trooper Doug Jennings of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Roberts following investigation of an incident that occurred in Sheshequin Township on March 29, 2020.
Tracy D. VanDyke Jr, 43, Gillett, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 18 months to 48 months, fines of $2000.00, restitution of $200.68, for the offenses of two counts of Criminal Trespass, a felonies of the second degree.
Trooper Gregory Pimm of the Pennsylvania State Police and Trooper Michael Mogish also of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested VanDyke following investigations of incidents that occurred in Ridgebury Township on August 22, 2018 and August 31, 2018.
Alisha A. Rucker-Weatherby, 34, Elmira, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional facility for 30 days to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $1000.00, restitution of $517.08, for the offense of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer Thomas VanFleet of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Rucker-Weatherby for the offense occurring on May 16, 2019.
Lindsey Bashore, 27, of Lockwood, was sentenced to fines of $750.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Bashore for the offense occurring on July 26, 2020.
