Athens Street Fair kicks off today

ATHENS BOROUGH — The annual Athens Street Fair is returning to Main Street in Athens Borough for the eighth year starting today and running through Saturday — bringing with it more family fun than ever.
Today’s festivities kick off at noon and run until 8 p.m. and features the Young Entrepreneur Fair in Teaoga Square, said Athens Business Association President Kim Mastrantonio.
Later in the day starting at 6 p.m., the Black Diamond Express will be performing, and there will be a classic and antique car show throughout the day as well.
Saturday’s activities, which run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., include even more live music throughout the day, a dunk tank fundraiser for the Athens basketball team, games from the Athens United Methodist Church and a chicken barbecue held by the borough fire department.
On both days of the event, dozens of vendors with various wares and delicious food can be found, said Mastrantonio. She added that one of the storefronts will feature a large rummage sale to benefit the hometown heroes banner program, and Athens Rotary will be hosting a book sale to benefit the Athens Area School District English department.
“We have so much stuff going on this year,” she said. “It just keeps growing and growing.”
Despite the summertime fun of the fair’s festivities, the event’s roots sprouted from one the borough’s darkest times — the aftermath of the flooding of 2011.
“We started this after the flood when a lot of the storefronts went empty,” Mastrantonio said. “So we came up with the idea of a street fair as a spinoff of the old sidewalk sales to kind of bring life to the borough — to get vendors and people here. And now it just keeps getting bigger, and we want to keep it going and keep adding to it every year.”
