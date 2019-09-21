WAVERLY — Waverly Mayor Patrick Ayres and VFW Post 8104 Commander Will Chaffee wanted to honor the nation’s Prisoners of War and those soldiers still Missing in Action — and Friday was the perfect day as they raised the National League of Families POW/MIA Flag in front of the Waverly Village Hall on what was National POW/MIA Recognition Day.
“I think it’s very important. I’ve had the flag for about a year and I contacted the VFW and the legion and they were able to make arrangements. Now that we have the village flag pole lighted 24 hours a day it seemed like a very good time to do it as it coincided with the National POW/MIA Day,” Ayres said.
Chaffee echoed that sentiment.
“I think it’s extremely important. I think it’s been far too long that the POW flag has not been flown in the Village of Waverly, by no fault of anybody,” Chaffee said.
Vietnam War veterans Larry Parks and Gary “Doc” Stilson had the honor of raising the flag, which was first recognized by the United States in 1972.
“They are the next generation that we’re hoping to keep taking care of. They still mean a lot,” Chaffee said of the Valley’s Vietnam veterans. “They still do a ton in the community. Larry is going right from here to take care of a Color Guard funeral. He’s non-stop about veterans in our community.”
“I think with the Vietnam generation getting older, I think it’s extra important to remember and not forget what sacrifices they made,” added Ayres.
Chaffee noted that Friday morning’s flag raising was part of a weekend-long remembrance.
“We put the (American) flags out around the village. We put the POW flag up here. There’s also starting today a vigil at the Tioga County Courthouse (where) the POW table is going to be guarded until Sunday afternoon,” said Chaffee.
While it’s not the most celebrated holiday, Chaffee explained why it’s so important to recognize the sacrifice of those POWs and the soldiers still Missing in Action.
“(It’s about) keeping awareness. For all we know there could be POWs and MIAs still alive. It’s extremely important to me and everybody in our organization, both the VFW and the American Legion,” Chaffee said.
