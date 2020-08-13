WAVERLY — The Waverly Board of Trustees continued discussions about the village’s Sidewalk Repair Reimbursement program during their meeting on Tuesday evening.
If a resident’s sidewalk is damaged by a tree that belongs to the village, the village will reimburse the resident a rate of $100 per five-by-five foot square, up to $1,000 dollars.
There are several ways for the village to be made aware of the damaged sidewalk.
The village code enforcement officer can notice it, and notify the resident of the need for repair.
The property owner may also notify the village, and then the damage will be inspected to deem if it was caused by a tree that is property of the village.
Additionally, another resident may report the damaged sidewalk to code enforcement.
Repairs must be done by a contractor that is licensed by the village, and the property owner will not be reimbursed until repairs are completed and they present a bill.
The trustees also approved the construction of a fire escape at 358 Broad St. that had been discussed at the July meeting.
The fire escape will stretch approximately 20 inches into a park that is owned by the village.
Previous plans did not allow for enough space to access an electrical box on the side of the building, so the trustees asked for them to be redrawn to meet code requirements.
The property owner will also be responsible for maintaining the area of the park where the fire escape is present.
The trustees also accepted the resignation of the Waverly School District’s School Resource Officer, Ben Hedinger.
It’s nice when when you get to the root of the problem and solve it. Good take
