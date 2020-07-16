I am writing in distress, in response to Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman’s announcement that no citations will be given to residents for not wearing face coverings.
This opposes direction from Pennsylvania Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine, that masks must be worn when leaving one’s home.
I have always enjoyed shopping locally, but recently due to noncompliance of many Bradford County residents, find myself walking out of businesses to either 1) do without, 2) source in the Elmira area, (where compliance seems the expected and apparently accepted norm) or 3) use the internet for purchases.
Why is a safety precaution like wearing a mask objectionable?
It seems naive to gamble with COVID-19.
How I wish Attorney Salsman’s recommendation was for adherence to compliance! He is in a position of influence and I wish he would use it wisely. It could save lives.
Thank you.
Respectfully submitted,
Maggie Sheffler
