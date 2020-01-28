SAYRE — An Owego man is currently sitting in the Bradford County Jail after being arrested for allegedly selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant over the weekend in Sayre.
Dustin C. Dunbar was charged with one felony count each of Manufacture, Delivery or Possession with Intent to Deliver and Criminal Use of a Communication Facility. He is also facing misdemeanor counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
According to the Sayre Police Department, a confidential informant contacted officers on Saturday and informed them that Dunbar, who was also known as “Deeds,” had told the CI that he had some fentanyl and methamphetamine to sell.
Officers overhead Dunbar on the phone arranging the delivery of three grams of methamphetamine for $200.
On the final phone call between Dunbar and CI, the suspect requested the informant purchase him cigarettes out of the $200 and give him the rest of the money for the meth.
Once arriving at the pre-determined location for the transaction, officers observed Dunbar and the CI sit down together and the informant handed over the cigarettes and money. The suspect then handed over a pack of cigarettes, which contained four bags of a substance that later field tested positive for meth and weighted 3.23 grams.
Officers would then arrest Dunbar and recovered 5.7 grams of purported methamphetamine and 28 bags containing a white powder of purported fentanyl. Dunbar, who also had the pre-recorded currency as well as $235, admitted that the 28 bags was in fact fentanyl.
Police also found four individuals inside the vehicle Dunbar arrived in, including one person who was charged with DUI and possessing drug paraphernalia as well one person arrested for drug possession. That person also had a loaded 9mm pistol without any serial numbers on it, according to police.
One of the passengers in the car admitted to buying two $10 bags of meth from Dunbar that day and had bought meth from him four or five other times, the police affidavit stated.
A bag belonging the Dunbar contained digital scales, multiple packaging materials, hypodermic needles, razor blades, snort tubes with residue, small glass jar with white residue, .46 grams of purported fentanyl and a small amount of marijuana, according to police.
Dunbar was sent to county jail in lieu of $75,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in front of Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley on Feb. 4.
