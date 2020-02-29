Drug possession
TOWANDA — A Sayre woman was jailed in lieu of $20,000 straight bail on charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia following an incident that occurred on Main Street in Towanda on Jan. 23.
According to Towanda police, Elizabeth Marie Hagadorn, 30, was charged after the vehicle she was a passenger of was pulled over by officers and the driver and other passengers fled the vehicle. Hagadorn remained in the vehicle and was discovered with illegal substances and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.
Hagadorn is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Todd Carr for a preliminary hearing on March 4.
Driving under the influence
SAYRE — A Sayre man is facing DUI charges following an incident that occurred on Elmira Street in Athens Township on Feb. 8.
According to township police, Noah Tyler Ackley, 21, was charged following a car accident that occurred on that roadway. A blood test later revealed that Ackley’s blood-alcohol content level was 0.164 percent at the time of the incident.
Ackley was issued a summons to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on April 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.