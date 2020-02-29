Drug possession

TOWANDA — A Sayre woman was jailed in lieu of $20,000 straight bail on charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia following an incident that occurred on Main Street in Towanda on Jan. 23.

According to Towanda police, Elizabeth Marie Hagadorn, 30, was charged after the vehicle she was a passenger of was pulled over by officers and the driver and other passengers fled the vehicle. Hagadorn remained in the vehicle and was discovered with illegal substances and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.

Hagadorn is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Todd Carr for a preliminary hearing on March 4.

Driving under the influence

SAYRE — A Sayre man is facing DUI charges following an incident that occurred on Elmira Street in Athens Township on Feb. 8.

According to township police, Noah Tyler Ackley, 21, was charged following a car accident that occurred on that roadway. A blood test later revealed that Ackley’s blood-alcohol content level was 0.164 percent at the time of the incident.

Ackley was issued a summons to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on April 3.

