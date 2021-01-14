ATHENS — In a 20-minute meeting, the Athens Borough Council accepted the resignation of Council President Bill Cotton among other actions.
When Cotton’s resignation came up at the start of the meeting, it seemed nobody wanted to be the one to take action. Eventually councilman Walter Chaykosky made the motion to accept Cotton’s resignation and Matt Patton seconded it.
The “big ticket” item of the day — the public hearing on the chicken ordinance — was tabled. That hearing will now be at the next council meeting which is on February 10 at 7 p.m.
Other than that, payment of supplemental December and January bills was approved, as were the Fire Committee; Public Works Committee; the Code Enforcement; Police Committee; Parks and Recreation Committee; and the Planning and Development reports.
The Police Report reveals that the total number of calls for 2020 was 1,542 after 95 calls were handled in December. That number included 186 traffic reports, 20 traffic citations, 13 parking tickets and seven parking warnings. Those calls resulted in 23 misdemeanor arrests, six felony arrests and five other non-traffic arrests.
The District Court handled 64 total cases on the year with 28 bring criminal cases, 20 being traffic cases, 11 being other non-traffic cases amd five being PFA violations.
There was discussion about the price for blocks around Teaoga Square. The price for the 4X8 bricks has held steady and will remain $55. The cost for the larger 8X8 blocks, however, will go up to $200 to cover the cost.
In addition, the Council took up the request from Penn-York Opportunities to increase the terms of its lease from annual renewal to five-year renewal. The Council turned down that request, meaning the lease will remain annual.
