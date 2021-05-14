SAYRE — A fourth Sayre resident has announced a write-in campaign for Sayre School Board.
Current Sayre School Board Vice President Ron Cole and former school district business manager Sam Moore are officially on the ballot, but there are now four residents running write-in campaigns.
Denise Redman-Satterly announced her candidacy in a press release to the Morning Times on Thursday. She joins Jenny Riley, Felicia Kmetz and Jaimee Alsing as write-in candidates in Tuesday’s election.
Redman-Satterly was born and raised in Athens and is a 1988 graduate of Athens Area High School. She graduated from Edinboro University in Erie, Pennsylvania in 1992 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts-Applied Media Arts in Graphic Design. In 2010 she completed a degree from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh in Industrial Design.
“Denise has been married to her husband Rich for 20 years and between them, they have five children. Rachael and Brock graduated from Sayre Area High School and Justin, Miranda, and Dylan graduated from Athens Area School High School,” the press release said.
Redman-Satterly is currently a Lease Operator at Chesapeake Energy located in Sayre. She has been with Chesapeake for 10 years. Her previous roles at Chesapeake have been: EH&S Technician, FLIR Technician, Optimization Technician.
Before joining Chesapeake in 2010, Denise worked for six years at Lockheed Martin in Owego as a Graphic Designer and Software Analyst. Prior to that, she spent nine years at Joe Murrelle Press Inc., in Sayre as a Graphic Designer and Office Manager.
“In her free time, she enjoys watching her husband and son race NYOA Motorcycle Harescrambles, walking her dog, Raisin, watercolor painting, and writing children’s books and romance novels,” the press release said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.