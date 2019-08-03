Valley residents who make the trip to Watkins Glen this weekend for the annual NASCAR race will most likely be admiring the work of a Sayre High School graduate at some point.
For several years JHDesign, an Elmira-based graphics and sign company owned by 1998 Sayre High graduate Jeremy Hogan, has been one of the firms hired to fill Watkins Glen International’s needs.
“It’s one of those feel-good things. It gives you something you can be proud of,” said Hogan, who started JHDesign in 2005.
Hogan’s company features himself and just five other employees, but that hasn’t stopped NASCAR and WGI from entrusting them with project after project over the years.
“When you have somebody the caliber of NASCAR and Watkins Glen International having you take on projects for them, especially being a small shop, having a big industry lean on a local shop like ours is an amazing thing,” said Hogan, who is also a Penn State graduate.
JHDesign is one of several companies who work with Watkins Glen International each year, according to Hogan.
“I’ve been working alongside WGI for quite a long time. it has been an ongoing relationship. I don’t know the exact date that it started, but it’s probably been 10 years plus,” Hogan said. “It’s not every event. We don’t even get every job that comes out of there, it’s just us supporting what they need.”
While working with NASCAR at WGI is one of the more prestigious jobs for Hogan and his crew, the Sayre grad also loves coming back home to do some work.
“I love doing work in the Valley. It’s always awesome to come back and put back into the community that you grew up in. It’s just a feel-good type of thing,” said Hogan, who has done work with local Little Leagues, police departments and companies like Guthrie and BeST Transit over the years.
Hogan didn’t realize when he was at Sayre High that this was the path he would be taking, but he credits a pair of teachers with helping prepare him for this line of work.
“Dana Twigg, the art teacher, and Chuck Hessler, the wood shop teacher, were big factors and they provided the tools to be successful,” Hogan said.
