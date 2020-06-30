The number of COVID-19 cases in Tioga County increased to 154 on Monday, according to a press release.
Nine of those cases are currently active.
The death toll related to the coronavirus in Tioga County is 24, with 22 of the deaths having ties to Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
The number of recoveries in the county is 121, with 45 coming from Elderwood.
In Chemung County, there is currently one active case of coronavirus.
Of the 113 total cases, 109 people have recovered and three have died.
Over 417,000 people in New York have tested positive for COVID-19, and over 31,000 have died.
In Pennsylvania, the number of COVID-19 cases in Bradford County is now 56, according to the State Department of Health
Six of the cases are probable and 50 are confirmed positive.
Sayre has the most cases in the county, with 21.
Three people in Bradford County have died due to complications of COVID-19.
Statewide, Pennsylvania has seen nearly 86,000 cases of coronavirus and over 6,600 have died.
