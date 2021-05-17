ATHENS — When the general election rolls around in November, voters in Athens Borough will see a contested race for three seats on the borough council.
There are two Democrats, Matt Patton and Sharon Sporn, already guaranteed a spot on November’s ballot as no one else in running in the primary.
However, on the Republican side, incumbent Jeff Nason is joined by Patrick Cotton, Anthony Smith and Joanne Polzella as the four candidates look to win one of three open spots on the ticket.
All four Republican candidates responded to a questionnaire sent out by the Morning Times. Here are their results in full:
Please share with us some background about yourself
Cotton: My name is Patrick Cotton and I run a commercial/industrial concrete company. I have been an Athens Borough resident my entire life and plan to be for the foreseeable future. I also am currently a Captain with the Athens Borough Fire department and President of the department.
Smith: I am an Athens native: AAHS class of ‘99 and involved with band, soccer, swimming, trackand drama club. I led the band as drum major from 96’-99’, began my volunteer firefighting career with Athens Borough, and am an Eagle Scout from Athens Troop 15.
I received my BS in Chemistry from IUP in 2004 and PhD from the University at Buffalo in 2010. I began my professional career as a Postdoctoral Fellow at the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington DC for 2 years before moving back to the area (Candor, N.Y.) in 2012. GTP offered me a position in 2013 and I have worked there since.
In 2009, I married my wife and we have three children together. We moved home to Athens in 2018. We are looking forward to opportunities that increase our involvement in the community through participation with the Athens School District, Athens Borough Fire Department and St. John Lutheran Church.
Nason: My family and I have lived in Athens Borough for the past seven years. I have been a member of Borough Council since 2018. My wife and I run a community youth group that serves kids from the Valley and surrounding areas. I’ve recently started working for an engineering firm located in the Borough.
Polzella: Hello, I’m Joanne Polzella, thank you for giving me this opportunity to introduce myself as I run for Athens Borough Council. Athens Borough has always been home, so I am very passionate about this community and being able to give back to the place that has given us so much.
What are your reasons for seeking office?
Cotton: I am currently seeking office because I feel it is time for myself and people of my generation to be involved with the decisions that will affect our future and this town’s future.
Smith: I am looking to follow in my father’s footsteps and pick up where he left off. Along with achieving the rank of Eagle Scout and being an active firefighter, he held office and shared his experiences with me. It is the duty of the citizens to step up where they can and give back by being active members of their community. I similarly am an Eagle Scout and am an active firefighter (volunteering with Athens Borough, Athens Township, Candor, and most recently started with North Towanda) and seek to give back to my community through the service of borough council.
Nason: I am seeking re-election to continue helping to make Athens a town where people want to live and raise a family.
Polzella: As a lifelong resident of Athens Borough and current local business owner, I am proud to call Athens home. I have had a passion for a long time to take part in local government and I feel as though this is the right opportunity for me to take the plunge. When my children were in school, I was an active member of the PTA and ran numerous fundraisers for the school as well as for the Girl Scouts organization. My organization skills and drive for success are unparalleled.
What do you believe the role of Borough council member should be?
Cotton: I believe the role of a borough council member should be providing the citizens of this town representation into the decisions and policies that are put into place.
Smith: I believe the council members are responsible for improving the well-being of the community as a whole. They need to be approachable and available to any individual who lives here to listen to thier concerns and make improvements where available.
Nason: A Borough Council member has a responsibility to make decisions in the best interest of the community as a whole. Council is tasked with the job of using the taxpayers’ money responsibly to provide a variety of services and keep Borough facilities in good working condition.
Polzella: A borough council member should advocate for meaningful change for our beautiful little town. Borough governments provide the organized voice for a community. Boroughs are heavily involved in the maintenance of streets and have the ultimate responsibility for public safety, including police, firefighting and emergency management. A council member should take this duty very seriously and hold themselves to a high standard, as they are a representation of the community as a whole.
What are the biggest issues facing the Borough at this time?
Cotton: One of the biggest issues I see the borough facing at this time is having to plan ahead for the future. A big topic recently was the possible consolidation of the police forces, as an Athens Borough resident I was upset hearing that it was dismissed after only being in the infancy stages. From what I have seen and heard it was an extremely beneficial arrangement for both our residents and officers. The fact that it was dismissed without any input from the public is wrong.
Smith: The revitalization of downtown should be a primary goal for the council. The heart of our town needs to be welcoming and active to encourage more community gatherings. This will promote growth and strength. Other topics that should be addressed include dealing with abandoned properties and increasing income through grant programs.
Nason: Currently the biggest issue facing the Borough is how do we get things back to normal after the pandemic. Every local municipality has experienced income issues as a result of COVID-19. We need to continue to be diligent with our expenditures to ensure that we do not put the Borough in a difficult financial situation that requires excessive tax increases.
Polzella: My focus will be on community safety, developing opportunities for new business and support our existing community businesses. Promoting responsible fiscal decision making and ensuring that local government has positive effects on our quality of life in our small, close-knit community.
Is there anything you would like to say to voters prior to the election?
Cotton: I would like to have a chance to continue to serve this Borough in a public office. I truly care about my hometown and would love nothing more for it to succeed and be here for a very long time. Through working in many different states throughout the Northeast I have come to love and appreciate what we really do have here and will continue putting the effort into helping this town and Valley grow and prosper.
Smith: The best way to be involved and have your voice heard is by voting, no matter the size of the election.
Nason: I have worked for the residents of Athens for the past three-and-a-half years and I look forward to continuing to serve you. I have always tried to do what I felt was best for the community from our annual paving projects to partnering with the Athens School District to place a Student Resource Officer in our High School. I hope I can count on your support for another four years of serving the Athens community.
Polzella: It would be an honor to serve this community as a borough council member. I would work hard to ensure that all residents have a voice and make decisions that are in the best interest of the borough and its residents. Most importantly, get out and vote!
