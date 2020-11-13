OWEGO — Tioga County reported three new deaths connected to the COVID-19 virus on Thursday.
“Tioga County Chairwoman Sauerbrey and the Tioga County Legislature is deeply saddened to report the loss of three more residents. Our heartfelt sympathies, prayers, and thoughts are with the loved ones,” a press release said.
Tioga County has now lost 46 residents due to complication from the virus.
The county has added 54 new cases over the last two days, bringing its total to 925.
There are currently 283 active cases in the county, which reported 596 recoveries and 638 residents are in mandatory quarantine.
In Chemung County, there were 17 new cases reported on Thursday, bringing its total to 2,470 since March.
There are currently 155 active cases in the county, which has lost 23 residents due to complications from the virus.
The county reported 2,292 recoveries and 38 individuals are currently in the hospital as they battle the virus.
Across the border in Pennsylvania, Bradford County added 22 confirmed cases of the virus on Thursday.
The county has had 1,143 confirmed cases and 114 cases are considered probable by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Bradford County has lost 22 residents due to complications from the virus.
The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) added three new cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 227, which is the most in the county. There are also 11 probable cases.
The number of cases in Athens remained steady at 147 on Thursday. There are also 14 probable cases.
Other confirmed case numbers across the county include:
• Gillett — 70 (up 3)
• Columbia Cross Roads — 56 (up 1)
• Milan — 15 (up 2)
• Ulster — 49 (up 5)
• Troy — 149 (up 6)
• Towanda — 147 (up 6)
• Canton — 75 (up 2)
• Wyalusing — 47 (up 3)
• Wysox — 19 (no change)
• Rome — 36 (up 2)
• Monroeton — 30 (up 1)
