WAVERLY — The Waverly Board of Trustees this week approved the purchase of nine security cameras that will be installed in village parks and other facilities.
The cost of the cameras is just over $3,000.
Specifically, the cameras will be installed in Waverly Glen Park, East Waverly Park and other municipal properties to provide more security at those locations.
Previously vandalism at East Waverly Park is what led to the board’s decision to purchase the cameras.
“Unfortunately, I think we need it,” Trustee Kevin Sweeney has said at a previous meeting. “It’s a sad case, but I think we need it.”
“With the investments that we put into our parks and facilities for our young people — for all of our citizens — we need to have some sort of security,” Deputy Mayor Andrew Aronstam had added. “I think it’s become a necessity.”
The cameras will be connected to internet service that was recently installed at the parks by Empire Access, and will feed into a central location at the Waverly Police Department. The cameras will also utilize technology from the village’s shared service agreement with Tioga County.
No timetable was discussed as to exactly when the cameras would be installed. The board’s next meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., July 28 at the village hall on Ithaca Street.
