Simple assault
SAYRE — A Sayre man is facing charges of simple assault and harassment following an incident that took place at approximately 9 p.m. on Oct. 2 at a Holly Street residence in Sayre.
According to borough police, Gregory James Vandyke, 40, was charged after allegedly choking a woman during a dispute.
Vandyke was issued a summons to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 12.
Identity theft
ATHENS BOROUGH — A 27-year-old Towanda woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly used her ex’s checking account to pay electric bills between January and May of this year
According to borough police, Trisha June Bennett was charged with four counts each of accessing a device issued to another who did not authorize use, third-degree felonies; identity theft, first-degree misdemeanors; theft by unlawful taking, first-degree misdemeanors; and receiving stolen property, first-degree misdemeanors.
Bennett was charged after she allegedly made four payments for electric bills totaling $557.84 using funds from the victim’s account without that person’s knowledge or authorization.
Bennett is due in court on Nov. 5 for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley.
Terroristic threats
ATHENS BOROUGH — A Page Manor resident is facing terroristic threats charges after he allegedly left threatening notes to manor employees on Oct. 1.
According to borough police, John Henry Coston, 80, was charged after he allegedly left notes on an eviction notice threatening to shoot employees of the manor.
Coston was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Friday, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 7.
Driving under the influence
The following individuals have been charged by Valley police with DUI-related offenses.
• Jared D. Jayne, 24, of Canton was charged with DUI of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license following a traffic stop on West Pine Street in Athens Borough on Sept. 4.
Jayne is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Nov. 8.
• Cody Lawrence Pike, 20, of Waverly was charged with various offenses of DUI, underage drinking, disorderly conduct and retail theft after he allegedly drove to Walmart, got into a fight with his girlfriend and attempted to steal window tint from the store shortly before midnight on Sept. 26.
Pike was issued a summons to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 8.
