The following property transactions have been recorded in Bradford County:
Donald Chamberlain and Debbra Chamberlain to Ronald L. Parmenter of Odessa, New York, for property in Athens Township for $1.
Ryan A. Reed Executor, Ronald M. Reed Estate and Ryan A. Reed to Ryan A. Reed of Center Valley, Pennsylvania, for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
David W. Jones and Pamela J. Quentin to Joann Benson of Wyalusing for property in Wyalusing Borough for $117,626.
Craig W. Osborn and Elizabeth G. Osborn to Andrew Eldredge Martin and Catherine E. Grothus of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Second Ward for $175,000.
Jeremy A. Sluyter and Nathan L. Lewis to Iron Horse Investments and Empire OGM Investments of Laceyville for property in Towanda Borough First Ward for $56,000.
Valerie A. Raupers and Valerie A. Oneil (NBM) to Valerie A. Oneil and Howard W. Oneil of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $1.
Carl John Bean to Alexandra Maffei of Athens for property in Litchfield Township for $20,000.
MR Dirt Inc to William H. Root of Towanda for property in Asylum Township for $130,000.
Velda M. Johnson to Donald C. Shrimp II of Monroeton for property in Standing Stone Township for $1.
Brian Mitchell and Carla Mitchell to Mark Chudoba Jr., Marl Chudoba Sr. and Lynn Chudoba of Larksville, Pennsylvania, for property in Albany Township for $70,000.
Stanley W. Heysham to Caleb J. Eby of Sunbury, Pennsylvania, for property in Canton Township for $70,500.
Leonard J. Ostrander and Jeanette D. Ostrander to Jeanette D. Ostrander of LeRaysville for property in LeRaysville Borough for $1.
Mark R. Matthews and Ashley R. Matthews to Mark R. Matthews and Ashley R. Matthews of Troy for property in West Burlington Township for $1.
Brandon M. Hoover and Kayla M. Seeley to Brandon M. Hoover and Kayla M. Hoover of Canton for property in Canton Borough First Ward for $1.
Monroe Holdings LLC to Monroe Minerals LLC of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for property in Monroe Township for $1.
Stephen L. Twigg, Linda M. Twigg and Shawn S. Twigg to Michael W. Putnam of Troy for property in Troy Township for $10,000.
Edgar J. Myers and Louise L. Myers to Edgar J. Myers and Louise L. Myers of Athens for property in Athens Borough Fourth Ward for $1.
Anthony Joseph Granozio and Sandra L. Briscoe to Daniel Grubb of Ulster for property in Smithfield Township for $44,000.
Joseph J. Smith and Patricia K. Smith to Casey W. Baker of Towanda for property in Wysox Township for $100,000.
Thomas M. Burns and Kristine H. Burns to Ryan D. Fulmer and Teresa H. Fulmer of Rome for property in Windham Township for $375,000.
Lindsay Walker to Aryc J. M. Hughson of Troy for property in Troy Borough for $113,300.
Danny R. Watkins and Pauline Watkins to Lisa A. Zdon of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $159,000.
Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association (AKA) and Crown Title Corporation (POA) to Jan God of Rome for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $33,900.
Roger Brown and Doris Brown to Jeffrey A. Matthews and Kristin M. Brack of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Second Ward for $59,200.
Duane B. Bidlack to Jarrett Bidlack and Beth M. Bidlack of Ulster for property in Ulster Township for $165,000.
Sheldon T. Borden to Sheldon T. Borden and Dawn M. Borden of Troy for property in Burlington Borough for $50,000.
Katheryne J. Meyers and Kathryn J. Meyers (AKA) to Postal Building & Leasing Co of Saint Louis, Missouri, for property in Burlington Borough for $80,000.
