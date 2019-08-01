Ivan Janowsky to William C. Janowsky for property in Ridgebury Township for $27,000.
Taran Carlisle and Taran Koppenhaver (FKA) to Kimberly J. Castro for property in Towanda Borough First Ward for $102,000.
Randy H. Steele and Sally A. Steele to Kevin Morrison and Lori Morrison for property in Wilmot Township for $90,000.
John D. VanAllen and Rena M. VanAllen to Cassandra L. Johnson and John R. Johnson for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $150,000.
Ronald E. Fitch to Jennifer M. Slater for property in Franklin Township for $1.
Mark Meyer and Cheryl Meyer to Cheryl Meyer for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $1.
Maryann Grasman to Shon P. Hackett Sr. and Stacey A. Hackett for property in Asylum Township for $30,000.
Nathan J. Murray and Sharon J. Murray to Nathan J. Murray for property in Terry Township for $99, 200.
Debra M. Tomeo to John B. Long II and Denise M. Long for property in Ulster Township for $220,000.
Ajax Leasing Group to Holdrens Ventures LLC for property in Sayre Borough Third Ward for $375,000.
Brad Ryan O’Connor and Miranda Sue O’Connor to Shannon Bump and Meagan Bump for property in Franklin Township for $120,000.
Barbara D. Pipher Executrix and Randall L. Pipher Estate to James A. Bowen and Elizabeth M. Bowen for property in Burlington Township for $60,000.
Donna L. Conway to Jeffrey A. Smith and Ann M. Smith for property in Wysox Township for $185,000.
Carl F. McClelland and Marilyn B. McClelland to McClelland Irrevocable Trust, Carl F. McClelland and Marilyn B. McClelland for property in Springfield Township for $1.
George S. Beach, Kathleen Beach and Kathleen Beach (POA) to Robin W. Munn and Robin L. Munn for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $249,000.
Robert W. Oliver Estate and Mary Robyn Oliver Executrix to Anastasia R. Osmolenski and Glenn R. Bell for property in Wyalusing Borough for $42,000.
Ted S. Williams and Linda J. Williams to Leonard Bernard and Tara Knappenberger for property in Granville Township for $244,900.
US Bank Trust Trustee, LSF9 Master Participation Trust and Hudson Homes Management (POA) to Matthew Grapes and Cecelia Grapes for property in Sheshequin Township for $34,900.
Mary J. Mohn and Mary Jane Mohn (AKA) to James Alan Nobles and Maria Lynn Nobles for property in Burlington Township for $1.
Mary Jane Mohn to James Alan Nobles and Maria Lynn Nobles for property in Burlington Township for $1.
Theodore Gatto and Theresa Gatto to Donald R. Bailey and McKenna Baily for property in Asylum Township for $10,000.
Community Bank and First Liberty Bank and Trust (DBA) to Scott C. Gray and Chad A. Placke for property in Wyalusing Borough for $65,000.
Emily B. Summers to Emily B. Summers and Nathan B. Summers for property in Smithfield Township for $1.
New Albany Community Library Inc. to Dale M. Hatch for property in New Albany Borough for $1.
Lynn B. Wiles to Nancy R. Souder for property in Rome Borough for $70,000.
Bryan H. Boone and Zee A. Boone to Holly F. Brown and Andrew R. Brown for property in Wysox Township for $1.
Joan M. Kuenzli Estate and Susan Logan Executrix to Justin Burns and Amber Burns for property in Warren Township for $115,000.
Linda K. Watkins Executrix and Catherine H. Snell Estate to Thomas Finch and Kendra B. Dyer for property in Towanda Borough First Ward for $160,000.
Jeremiah A. Robert and April M. Robert to April M. Robert for property in Athens Township for $1.
Wayne E. Pratt and Claire A. Pratt to Sabrina L. Pollock and Ty J. Space for property in Towanda Borough Second Ward for $111,000.
Connie Ely Executrix, Rick Kilmer Executor, Rick Hood Executor (AKA), Chester E. Kilmer Estate and Chester E. Kilmer Jr. Estate (AKA) to Michael Greenough and Megan Greenough for property in West Burlington Township for $206,500.
James R. Brown, Donna L. Teeter and Donna L. Brown (NBM) to Virginia I. Pearce and Donna White for property in Wysox Township for $182,000.
Robert D. Fetterman and Kathleen M. Fetterman to Andrew S. McNamara and Maegan L. McNamara for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $265,000.
Donald Staats Estate, Donald K. Staats, Elizabeth A. Berger Administratrix and Elizabeth A. Berger to Steven C. Berger and Kelley S. Berger for property in Rome Township for $58,900.
Donald C. Roof and Betty E. Roof to Spencer D. Roof for property in Wysox Township for $1.
Jeremy C. Rosencrance and Melissa S. Hance to Jeremy C. Rosencrance and Melissa S. Hance for property in Wysox Township for $1.
Sylvia M. Abrams to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Rome Township for $1.
Donald C. Roof and Betty E. Roof to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Wysox Township for $1.
Robert L. Elliott and Kathleen A. Elliott to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Asylum Township for $1.
Casey M. Aylesworth and Kelly Aylesworth to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Rome Township for $1.
Richard Periman, Mary Periman, Bradford County Sheriff and Sheriff of Bradford County to Lakeview Loan Servicing of Sayre Borough Third Ward for $1.
Lawrence A. Machmer, Bradford County Sheriff and Sheriff of Bradford County to Aurora Financial Group for property in Canton Borough Second Ward for $800.76.
Jay A. Harkness, Diane Harkness, Bradford County Sheriff and Sheriff of Bradford County to HSBC Bank USA Trustee and Wells Fargo Asset Securities Corp for property in South Creek Township for $946.62.
Gregory M. Wood, Bradford County Sheriff and Sheriff of Bradford County to Ditech Financial LLC for property in South Waverly Borough for $879.55.
Steven R. Althoff, Jessica E. Althoff, Bradford County Sheriff and Sheriff of Bradford County to Planet Home Lending of South Waverly Borough for $885.70.
