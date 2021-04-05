SAYRE — Sayre Rotary has announced the winners of this year’s Rotary essay contest from Sayre High School and honored them recently at their weekly luncheon.
The first place winner was Gianna Quattrini, the second place winner was Josh Wilson and the third place winner was Dylan Seck.
Each of the winners read their essays to the Rotary Club members and were presented with their monetary prizes after enjoying lunch with their families at The Grille at the Train Station in Sayre.
This year’s theme which was open to 11th grade students was “How can you personally take the opportunity to protect the environment?”
“Protecting the environment has always been important to Rotarians, but in June 2020 it officially became a new Area of Focus for Rotary. It joins peacebuilding and conflict prevention; disease prevention and treatment; water, sanitation, and hygiene; maternal and child health; basic education and literacy; and community economic development,” a press release said.
Gianna Quattrini’s first-place winning essay will be submitted to the Rotary International District 7410 Essay Contest for judging, where monetary prizes will be awarded for the first, second, and third place winners.
“Mike Frantz of the Sayre High School has been instrumental in organizing this essay contest this year and for many years in the past and Sayre Rotary would like to express their gratitude,” the press release added.
Anyone interesting in learning more about Rotary is welcome to attend the weekly luncheon held every Tuesday at 12:10 p.m. at The Grille at the Train Station or like the club on Facebook.
