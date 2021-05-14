WAVERLY — The Waverly Board of Trustees this week heard from Laura Hoppe, who attended the board’s regular meeting as a representative of the Valley Fireworks Task Force, regarding her concerns about fireworks being set off in the village.
Specifically, she said purpose of the task force was to gain the support from local municipalities throughout the Valley to try to crackdown on larger-grade fireworks being set off in local communities.
“It used to be you’d just hear a few residents shoot off fireworks around the 4th of July, maybe Memorial Day, and that was it,” Hoppe said. “But now, it sometimes feels like fireworks are being set off all the time at get-togethers and barbecues and what not.”
She added that it’s illegal in New York state to own or possess fireworks that shoot into the air.
“If you have to look up to see it, it’s illegal in New York,” she said. “There are no aerial fireworks allowed for residents in New York.”
Hoppe clarified that she is not against firework displays that are put on professionally, such as the display held at Riverfront Park in Sayre every year, and that she highly enjoys such displays. But her concern is for the safety of local residents.
“Fireworks can be traumatizing to those with post-traumatic stress disorder and extremely stressful for pets,” she stated. “Then there’s the fire risk presented by uncontrolled fireworks.”
Hoppe explained that the task force has worked with the Waverly Police Department to attempt to curb illegal fireworks in the village, but it’s extremely difficult to enforce the law.
“You have to catch the offender — specifically the person who set off the firework — in the act, which is very hard,” she said. “Most of the time, the police will get a report, and the fireworks are already done by the time they get there. And even if they find it, unless they physically see the person light it, there’s nothing they can do.”
Village Mayor Patrick Ayres said officials would reach out to other municipal representatives in the Valley to gauge their thoughts on fireworks, and Hoppe added that members of the task force would be attending those other municipalities’ meetings as well.
“Of course, we support the existing law the way it is written, and we support the enforcement of those laws,” Ayres said. “It’s illegal to have aerial fireworks in New York, and residents should heed that.”
