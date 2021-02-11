SAYRE — As the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Route 199 reconstruction project continues down Keystone Avenue, Sayre Borough officials are now saying that there were some errors in the design of the project.
Sayre Borough Department of Public Works Foreman Blane Lathrop said they had uncovered some errors in the designs guiding the state project that have impacted the borough’s storm water and sanitary sewer systems.
One of these issues resulted in the disconnection of storm water drainage on North Lehigh and North Wilbur avenues in the area of Mohawk Street “with no desire to hook them back up because the contractor can’t do the work without being instructed to in the contract.”
“It’s costing PennDOT dearly because instead of putting the original manhole in connecting to the system, they literally ripped our system out and put in their own, and at a different elevation,” Lathrop said. “So, instead of one manhole, we will have three manholes. One of them in the sidewalk (on) North Wilbur.”
In the area of Kwik Fill along North Keystone Avenue, Lathrop said PennDOT contractors went through the borough’s sanitary sewer line to install their storm water drainage.
“So we stopped them,” Lathrop said.
To correct the issue, Lathrop said the borough will rely on its own engineer instead of PennDOT’s, and he told state officials, “and you’re paying for it.”
Survey crews were on the Keystone Avenue site last week. The ultimate goal, Lathrop said, is to have a sanitary line on the west side of the street by Maximum Mobility, with a manhole at the end of Layton Street, although he noted that the borough is losing some elevation in the line in the process.
Mayor Henry Farley noted that borough officials’ phones have been “ringing off the hook” with concerns over the construction, which is currently addressing storm drainage and other infrastructure beneath the roadway. Lathrop noted that permanent paving will begin during the spring/summer construction season.
“The contractor is trying to work with us,” Lathrop added. “It’s been a rocky start, but they are more agreeable with us. They have their hands tied with some of this stuff.”
Lathrop has been meeting with state officials about the project and said they will continue to keep an eye on things locally.
The Route 199 replacement project extends from the New York state line at Spring Street in Sayre Borough to the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks on North Main Street in Athens Borough. Work under primary contractor Kriger Construction began on the Spring Street portion last September.
PennDOT expects the $16.4 million project to be completed around September 2024.
