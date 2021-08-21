Familiar face takes over as Lynch-Bustin principal

ATHENS — A familiar face will be leading the way at Lynch-Bustin Elementary School this year as former Athens basketball standout, graduate and AAHS teacher Maryellen Rhodes has taken over as principal of the school.
Rhodes spent 10 years as an English teacher at the high school and two as the assistant principal at Harlan Rowe Middle School, but all along she knew the elementary level was where she wanted to be.
“I’ve always wanted to be an elementary principal. I knew that was going to be my ultimate end goal,” Rhodes said.
And for Rhodes, there was no better place than her hometown.
“I’ve always been all about Athens. I didn’t have that desire to leave at all, so when this opportunity opened up it just seemed like it was everything I wanted — it was Athens, it was elementary, it’s a wonderful building, it’s a wonderful culture and community,” said Rhodes, who some will remember as Maryellen Onofre.
While she knew this was where she wanted to end up, it had to be the right timing — and this opportunity came at the perfect moment.
“It was hard personally when I stepped away last time from admistrative, there was a lot of questions about what’s different in four years, but a lot can change — we’ve learned that over the last year,” said Rhodes, who went back to teaching after two years as an assistant principal. “My kids are four years older and just being part of that community with them ... I’m pretty excited.”
It’s certainly not the easiest year to begin her career as an elementary school principal, but for Rhodes it’s all about focusing on the kids — no matter what’s going on with COVID-19 or anything else.
“Honestly, as much as we have been planning for COVID, it’s just still focused around students and what’s best for them and providing the educational options for them where they can be successful,” she said.
Rhodes acknowledged that COVID and remote learning have provided challenges to students and teachers.
“Just like the start of any new school year you’re trying to bridge that summer gap, but obviously we have a little bit bigger of a gap, possibly. I think (we’re just dealing with a) little bit of the unknown academically, what we’re facing ... You know, talking to a lot of teachers this summer they are excited. We had a wonderful summer school program. We had a lot of kids in our building that were learning and growing and just really enjoying everything,” Rhodes said.
The new elementary principal had a chance to meet some of her students and their families recently when Lynch-Bustin held a Family Fun Night.
“It was good. I guess it felt like the most normal thing we’ve done as a school in a while. For me, it was a great opportunity — just being able to meet some of the Lynch families, meet some of the students, being able to read a story to the kids and interact with that,” Rhodes said.
“I chose a book that was one of mine when I was a kid, it had my handwriting in it, so it was fun to kind of show them a little bit of that and just embrace that moment and enjoy having everyone in the building. Hopefully we can continue to do activities for our kids and parents.”
Athens students will return to school on Thursday, Aug. 26.
