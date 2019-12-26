Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Christopher Anderson, 40, Waverly, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to six months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor. Trooper Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Anderson following investigation of an incident that occurred in Monroe Township on Aug. 12, 2019.
David Gervasi, 29, Scranton, was sentenced to fines of $250.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Gervasi following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wyalusing Borough on Dec. 23, 2018.
Rosemary Sholes, 52, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in a Bradford County Correctional Facility for three months to six months, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Scholes sentence is consecutive to her other sentence. Officer Dalton Spencer of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Scholes for the offense occurring on Aug. 19, 2019.
Hashley Callear, 31, Athens, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 89 days to 18 months, plus court costs, and restitution of $150.00, for the offense of Endangering the Welfare of Children, a felony of the third degree. Sergeant Keith Stackhouse of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Callear for the offense occurring on May 11, 2019.
Kyle Bradley, 31, Gillett, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for six months to 60 months, fines of $2000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months for the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Bradley was resentenced for these charges he was sentenced to Probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set or resentencing Trooper Michael Prendergast of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bradley following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Township on Sept. 4, 2017.
Joshua Benjamin, 36, Wysox, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for one month to 29 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 24 months, plus court costs, for the offenses of Criminal Trespass, a felony of the third degree, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Officer Joshua Lake of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Benjamin for the offense occurring on Jan. 25, 2019.
Kristie Kendall, 31, Granville Summit, was sentenced to Incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for a flat 30 days, plus court costs, restitution of $3687.69. Kendall was also sentenced to County Intermediate Punishment; CIP involves a combination of restrictions and supervision. It may include home confinement, electronic monitor, and substance abuse treatment. Violations can result in incarceration, for the offense of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a felony of the third degree. Chief Ralph Dooley of the Troy Borough Police Department arrested Kendall for the offense occurring on Jan. 2, 2019.
Gregory Brown, 23, Elmira, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania Correctional Facility for 12 months to 36 months, fine of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession with Intent to Deliver, a felony. Agent Ian Urbanski of the Attorney General’s Office arrested Brown for the offense occurring on June 3, 2019.
Justin Reed, 31, Clark Summit, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $150.00, plus court costs, for the offense Theft by Unlawful Taking, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Deputy Brian Wibirt of the BC Sheriff’s Office arrested Reed for the offense occurring on Dec. 27, 2019.
Richard Vargson, 31, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for a flat 90 days, plus one month to six months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 12 months, followed by 24 months of CIP, County Intermediate Punishment involves a combination of restrictions and supervision. It may include home confinement, electronic monitor, and substance abuse treatment. Violations can result in incarceration. Vargson was placed in the ARD diversionary program but failed to comply with the program. The ARD was revoked and Vargson plead guilty to the offenses of Forgery, a misdemeanor of the first degree, Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor, and two counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking, misdemeanors of the second degree. Trooper Andrew Hurchick and Robert Borkowski both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Vargson following investigation of incidents that occurred in Franklin and Wysox Townships on April 6, 2018 and June 21, 2019. Officers Joshua Lake and Bryan Bellows, both of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Vargson on Feb. 1, 2019, and May 20, 2019.
Thomas Darrow, 38, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 76 days to 23 months, probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500.00, for the offense of Possession with Intent to Deliver, (schedule III-Suboxen), a felony offense. Agent Joseph Lambert of the Attorneys Generals Officer arrested Darrow for the offense occurring on June 3, 2019.
Christopher Stone, 41, Canton, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for five months to 18 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500.00, for the offenses of Stalking, a misdemeanor of the first degree, Resisting Arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and PFA violation. Officer Michael Northrup of the Canton Borough Police Department arrested Stone for the offense occurring on July 4, 2019. Trooper Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Stone following investigation of incidents that occurred in Canton Borough July 4, 2019, and July 13, 2019.
John Teneyck, 45, Towanda, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of three years, followed by SIP; State Intermediate Punishment is a two year program run by the State Department of Corrections. It begins with at least seven months of regular state prison. If approved, the inmate will then be placed in a drug/alcohol addiction center, followed by restricted living in a residential program. The third part is outpatient treatment and supervised placement in the community under drug and alcohol testing and monitoring. The Department of Correctional must be satisfied that the prisoner has made progress in rehabilitation from substance abuse. If not, the prisoner will be dismissed from the program and resentenced; for the offenses of Possession with Intent to Deliver, (2.5 grams-Meth), a felony offense, and Possession of Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Trooper Justin Millard and Matthew Lopresto both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Teneyck following investigation of incidents that occurred in Wysox and North Towanda Township on Jan. 15, 2019, and Oct. 15, 2019.
James Kovalcin, 48, Exeter, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of three years, followed by SIP for 24 months; State Intermediate Punishment is a two-year program run by the Department of Corrections. It begins with at least seven months of regular state prison. If approved, the inmate will then be placed in a drug/alcohol addiction center, followed by restricted living in a residential program. The third part is outpatient treatment and supervised placement in the community under drug and alcohol testing and monitoring. The Department of Correctional must be satisfied that the prisoner has made progress in rehabilitation from substance abuse. If not, the prisoner will be dismissed from the program and resentenced. Kovalcin will pay fines of $6000, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence , (highest rate), a misdemeanor of the first degree and driving under suspension, a misdemeanor of the third degree and another charge of driving under suspension, a summary offense. Trooper Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kovalcin following investigation of an incident that occurred in Tuscarora Township on Aug. 12, 2018.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons recently plead guilty in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Joshua Gorst, 28, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Gorst will be sentenced on Feb. 20, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Derrek Watkins Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Gorst for the offense on Aug. 25, 2019.
Emery Johnson, 33, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of possession with intent to deliver, a felony offense. Johnson will be sentenced on Feb. 20, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Chief Randy Epler of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Johnson for the offense on Aug. 1, 2019.
Ashley Sibley, 31, Wysox, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of retail theft, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Sibley will be sentenced on to be determined, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Andrew Hurchick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Sibley following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on Aug. 24, 2019.
