County jail inmates quarantined after past inmate tests positive for COVID-19

WEST BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP – After a former inmate tested positive for COVID-19, current inmates at the Bradford County Correctional Facility have been quarantined to their cells.
Officials were notified about the positive COVID test last Wednesday. The jail responded by putting its inmates in quarantine and ordered testing for both inmates and employees that was expected to conclude Friday.
The former inmate in question, a man, was quarantined for 14 days when he first arrived at the jail, as other inmates have to do as a precautionary measure in response to COVID-19. Inmates must also have their temperatures taken and undergo a visual check three times a week, while employees are required to have their temperatures taken every day before starting their shifts.
According to Bradford County Chief Clerk Michelle Shedden, who serves as the jail’s public information officer, while incarcerated, the former inmate showed no signs of bring infected and never exhibited an increased temperature. The same is true of the remaining inmates.
Under the quarantine, Shedden noted that inmates will be let out of their cells one at a time to do exercise, but nothing else.
One inmate — from outside the region — tested positive in late March. The inmate, who began his sentence on March 17, indicated that he had previous exposure to COVID-19. He, also, did not exhibit any symptoms upon a medical examination, so he didn’t qualify for the testing that was available at that time, county officials previously reported.
He was placed in medical isolation as a precaution until he could be tested. When testing was carried out, on March 26, the test came back positive.
Along with this positive case, county officials reported that one of the jail’s contracted medical provider through PrimeCare Medical, Inc. out of Harrisburg had also tested positive after having met with multiple inmates. Those inmates were closely monitored for symptoms in addition to the standard health checks that were put in place for all inmates.
A total of 20 staff and 16 inmates have been tested in recent months with negative results.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.