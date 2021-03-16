SMITHFIELD — It has been one year since Ariah Cook passed away after a courageous battle with cancer — but the Athens Area School District and the Kids Can’t Fight Cancer Alone group are keeping her memory alive.
Cook, who was just six years old when she left this earth on March 15 of last year, now has her name on a new “Buddy Bench” at SRU Elementary.
“She was someone who inspired us all over the past couple of years. I know this is the anniversary of her passing, so it’s a momentous day for us to get the Buddy Bench. I want to thank Tracey (Weldy) and Kids Can’t Fight Cancer Alone for making this happen,” Athens Superintendent Craig Stage said.
Weldy credited Heather Kennedy, who taught Ariah at SRU, with coming up with the idea for the Buddy Bench.
“There were a couple ideas ... nothing quite felt right. And then I talked to Heather Kennedy, Ariah’s beloved school teacher, and she herself had some ideas. One was a Buddy Bench, and I was like ‘that’s a great idea,’” Weldy said.
Weldy was then contacted by Michelle Alexander of Gillett who was working with a program run by Trex. Communities and non-profits can collect 500 pounds of plastic and send it to Trex, which would then send out a bench.
“It was just perfect. It was what Heather wanted to see here and the opportunity presented itself to us to get this bench,” Weldy said.
Stage praised Kennedy for her work with Ariah and all of her students.
“We really do have incredible staff, and one person in particular, Mrs. Heather Kennedy, who took on more than just being a teacher for this little girl. She became an extra family member I think, and really took special care. It’s the outstanding teachers that really go above and beyond the classroom like Mrs. Kennedy that make this district really special,” Stage said.
Both Stage and Weldy noted that the Buddy Bench was the perfect way to honor Ariah, who was all about making friends.
“It was really remarkable that it came together like this and I can’t think of a better way to really honor her because I think that everyone that knew her knows she was best friends with everybody,” Weldy said. “When she met you, she was your best friend and she would love to sit and talk to you. So I think this bench is just the perfect way to honor such a sweet girl.”
“She’ll always be remembered here at SRU now — and I think that’s important. She was about being friends with others and this bench is bringing (people) together,” Stage added.
