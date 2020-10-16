Farm.Market book delivered
Buy Now

Above are SRU Elementary School Librarian Kim Zdanowicz and Kathy Yoachim.

 Morning Times Sports Department

National Ag Day 2020 has come and gone. Due to COVID-19, your county farm bureau was not able to deliver the Ag Literacy book to the Bradford and Sullivan elementary school libraries. This year’s book is titled “On The Farm, At The Market” and was written and illustrated by G. Brian Karas. Now that schools have reopened, the books have been delivered.

Load comments