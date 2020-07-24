LATHAM, NY — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association, Inc. (NYSPHSAA) announced its School of Distinction and School of Excellence Award winners and Spencer-Van Etten is a School of Excellence Award recipient.
The purpose of the School of Distinction and School of Excellence Awards are to unite varsity coaches in challenging their teams to achieve a statewide academic honor. This year, 56 schools earned the School of Distinction Award and 140 schools earned the School of Excellence Award. An additional 21 schools received the School of Distinction Award and 13 more received the School of Excellence Award compared to 2018-19 school year.
“We are excited once again to see the numbers of schools honored increase and it is a true testament to the kind of student-athletes we were have here in New York State,” said Dr. Robert Zayas NYSPHSAA Executive Director. “We continue to be proud of this program which highlights and celebrates schools that value the importance of academics, as well as athletics. The fact that so many student-athletes thrived in the face of a pandemic this past winter is truly remarkable.”
Schools can apply for School of Distinction status by having 100% of its varsity teams qualify for and receive the Scholar-Athlete team award during their respective sports seasons. To earn the School of Excellence Award, 75% of a school’s varsity teams must qualify and receive the Scholar-Athlete team award. For the 2019-20 school year the School of Distinction and School of Excellence winners were based on fall 2019 and winter 2020 Scholar-Athlete submissions because the spring 2020 program was cancelled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.