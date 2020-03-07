According to survey data released Friday from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 273,000 new jobs were created last month, bringing this year’s job creation total to over 500,000.
Notable job gains occurred in health care and social assistance, food services and drinking places, government, construction, professional and technical services, and financial activities.
Additionally, BLS officials noted an average monthly job creation rate of 178,000 per month throughout 2019 — roughly 2 million new positions.
The unemployment rate continues to hold steady at 3.5 percent, or 5.8 million individuals.
Employment in health care and social assistance increased by 57,000 in February.
Health care added 32,000 jobs, with gains in offices of physicians, 10,000; home
health care services, 10,000; and hospitals, 8,000.
Employment in social assistance increased by 25,000, with a majority of the gain in individual and family services — 18,000.
Over the past 12 months, employment increased by 368,000 in health care and by 191,000 in social assistance.
Food services added 53,000 jobs in February. Employment in the industry has increased by 252,000 over the past 7 months, following a lull in job growth earlier in 2019, officials said.
In February, government employment increased by 45,000, led by a 16,000 gain in the state government education sector.
Federal employment increased by 8,000, reflecting the hiring of 7,000 temporary workers for the 2020 Census.
Construction added 42,000 jobs in February, following a similar gain of 49,000 in January.
In February, employment in professional and technical services increased by 32,000.
Job growth occurred in architectural and engineering services, 10,000; and in scientific
research and development services, 5,000.
Employment continued to trend up in computer systems design and related services with 8,000 new positions. Over the past 12 months, professional and technical services has added 285,000 jobs.
Employment in other major industries, including mining, manufacturing, wholesale trade, retail trade, transportation and warehousing, and information, changed little over the month.
