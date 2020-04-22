HARRISBURG — The latest report from the Pennsylvania Department of Health shows Bradford County with 31 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five deaths related to the virus.
There have been 408 negative tests in Bradford County, according to the Department of Health.
The Sayre-based ZIP code of 18840 has 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest report from the state. There have been 105 negative tests in Sayre
Athens, Gillett and Columbia Crossroads all have between 1 and 4 cases of coronavirus, according to the Department of Health.
There have been 49 negative tests in Athens. Gillett has seen 14 negative tests and there have been 16 in Columbia Crossroads.
The state reported there were 1,296 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 34,528. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The Department of Health reported 360 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 1,564.
“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”
There are 132,323 patients across Pennsylvania who have tested negative to date.
