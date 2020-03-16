OWEGO — The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday issued the following statement:
“Tioga County, in conjunction with Tioga County Public Health, has declared a State of Emergency, effective March 14 at 1 p.m. This is in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic as we err with an abundance of caution to keep our residents healthy. Through this State of Emergency, all Tioga County School Districts are closed immediately, including all extracurricular activities, and will remain closed until April 14.”
“This is response to the first positive case of COVID-19 being identified in Tioga County. At this time, there is only one known confirmed case, and our staff is continuing to monitor the situation and determine individuals and places this individual might have had close contact with.
While 80% of cases of COVID-19 will experience mild symptoms, individuals over the age of 60 or that have immune compromising conditions are more susceptible to more serious symptoms and are encouraged to limit time out in public and practice extra precautions.
“Anyone who has symptoms — runny nose, headache, fever, cough, sore throat, and a general ill feeling — should call their health care provider and make them aware of the situation, however, individuals should not overwhelm the healthcare system at this time to allow care for those who need it most. Your healthcare professional will work Tioga County Public Health to help provide further direction on how to handle your case.
“Individuals who have questions or concerns are encouraged to call the NYS Coronavirus Hotline at 888-364-3065, or Tioga County Public Health at 607-687-8623. Individuals that call the Tioga County Public Health number will get a response from Public Health staff as staff is available. We encourage our residents to check our Facebook page (@Tioga County Public Health) for any updates. Please stay tuned for additional updates over the next several days.”
