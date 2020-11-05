OWEGO — Tioga County lost four more residents due to complications from COVID-19 over the last two days, according to a press release from the county.
Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey reported three deaths on Tuesday and a fourth death on Wednesday.
“It is with profound sadness that Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Sauerbrey reports the loss of three lives to COVID-19 related illness. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the loved ones,” a press release said on Tuesday.
The county also sent out condolences to the family of the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday.
There have now been 37 deaths connected to the coronavirus in the county.
Tioga County added 46 confirmed cases of the virus over the last two days. There have now been 767 cases since March, but there are currently 251 active cases.
The county has reported 479 recoveries, while 629 individuals are currently in mandatory quarantine.
Chemung County has also lost more residents due to the virus in recent days.
The county is reporting 21 deaths connected to COVID, which is an increase of three since Monday.
Chemung County has added 73 new cases over the last two days, bringing its total to 2,203.
The county reported 139 active cases and 2,043 recoveries as of Wednesday.
There are currently 35 individuals in the hospital as they battle the virus.
Across the border in Pennsylvania, Bradford County also added another death related to the virus, bringing its total to 16.
The county has also added 43 confirmed cases of the virus over the last two days. There have now been 917 cases in the county since March, including more than 400 in the past two weeks.
There are also 77 “probable” cases of the virus, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) added six confirmed cases over the last two days, bringing its total to 191, which is the most in the county. There are also 10 probable cases.
Athens (18810) has added 12 confirmed cases and now has 96 since March. There are also 14 probable cases.
Other confirmed case numbers across the county include:
- Gillett — 52
- Columbia Cross Roads — 50
- Ulster — 40
- Troy — 131
- Towanda — 127
- Canton — 65
- Wyalusing — 35
- Wysox — 17
- Rome — 23
- Milan — 13
- Monroeton — 26
