TOWANDA BOROUGH — Bradford County Sheriff C.J. Walters announced last week that he will honor a court order that puts the responsibility of transporting prison inmates on the Sheriff’s Department for the time being.
In December, Walters proposed transferring the responsibility of transporting inmates to and from their preliminary hearings in the magisterial court system to the police departments that originally arrested the inmates. The change was slated to take effect on Feb. 1.
On Jan. 15, Bradford County police departments, the sheriff, and other county officials came together for a meeting on the issue after multiple police departments voiced concern over the change.
It was revealed in the meeting that a court order from Bradford County President Judge Jeffery A. Smith in 1994 outlined the dates and times for court hearings in the magisterial court system and stipulated that “it shall be the duty of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office to transport any and all detainees housed at the Bradford County Correctional Facility.”
Almost all police departments represented in the meeting said that they could not handle the increased workload or change their 2020 budgets to reflect the extra work.
“I disagreed with the order, but I’m going to comply with it at this point in time,” Walters said.
Walters continued to say the he still plans on following through with the change that he feels is necessary. The sheriff claims that in his 10 years in the position inmate population has climbed 45% and that inmate transportations have gone up 20% all while his budget has not grown in step with the increased workload.
“We don’t have the manpower,” he said.
The sheriff said in his research of counties similar in size to Bradford County in Pennsylvania, that only two of 20 had their sheriff’s department handle the transportation of prisoners. He added that there is no statutory or legislative reason why the sheriff’s department must take the responsibility, only the 1994 court order, which could be overcome in the future at some point. Walters said it was his intention to try to implement the change in the future.
“It’s county by county,” he said. “There’s a lot of gray area or uncertain answers that we need to figure out, but in the meantime I’m not going to violate a court order.”
