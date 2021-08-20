LITCHFIELD — At the Litchfield Township meeting earlier this month, the supervisors decided to save around $50,000 toward the truck bay conversion project, which would see two bays in the township building renovated into a conference room. The township will then readdress the project next year and continue putting money aside until they have the appropriate funding.
“We are budgeting for it,” said supervisor Fred Tiffany. “Setting money aside to move forward with the project.”
“We put together a package of what we thought it would cost — so we got a materials list and what we estimated for labor — and it comes out to around $135,000,” Tiffany continued. “With that number in mind, we’re going to take a couple years and put money aside towards it and bid it out when the time comes.
The discussion around the project in previous meetings revolved around whether the township was required to bid the project as a whole, or if they could break the renovation up into smaller phases.
While Secretary Kathy Hunsinger made it clear the code states that “you cannot avoid a bid on a project like this by piecemealing it,” Tiffany believed that because they’re “not trying to evade the bid process (they) can still piecemeal it.”
The supervisors have decided to avoid any uncertain gray areas by eventually bidding the complete project as a whole.
Tiffany noted that while the township could afford to do complete the project now — and in some ways he believes it would make more sense now — it’s not so great of a necessity at this time to make it worth expending the township’s resources.
“In my opinion, we might be better off doing it now because the only reason that we are moving forward with a conversion anyway is in the name of social distancing,” said Tiffany. “But, with that being said, we can utilize the firehouse here; there’s really no reason to spend the money on it currently.”
Tiffany said that for that reason the supervisors have taken a look at the longer-term uses and benefits of the conversion project.
“In the future, I think we’re going to — when the conversion does happen — you’ll see us move our secretary and tax collector office where we’ll have weekly office hours (and) be accessible to the community,” said Tiffany.
This relates back to the public opinion survey conducted for Litchfield’s comprehensive plan update, in which one of the questions asked “What additional services or facilities would you like to have provided at the Township building?”
The response with the highest percentage was township secretary office with 17 percent, and the second highest was tax collector office with 14 percent.
“Right now, would that be nice?” Tiffany posed. “Yes, but is it one hundred percent necessary to spend taxpayer money on that? No.”
Tiffany admitted that the project will be funded by taxpayer money either way, but noted the board’s responsibility to manage their funds in a smart way.
“Things change in the course of a couple years,” said Tiffany. “Maybe something will change financially where we need a piece of equipment over doing a conversion.”
“I would rather, as a township, that we not go into any sort of debt to operate,” he continued. “I don’t think there’s a reason for that in today’s day and age, and (with) what people pay in taxes, and with the impact fee money I think that we should be able to be financially mature enough to budget and not waste taxpayer money frivolously.”
According to Tiffany, all three supervisors were more-or-less in agreement that the project is a priority, but not so much so that it can’t wait a year or two to be done correctly.
In the meantime, the township plans to put out a notice for bids for a project to finish the end of the township building.
“It’s the old blue before they added the firehouse,” said Tiffany. “When they did that the township refaced (the front) of the building to match, and that never got done over there.”
Finishing the end of the building was originally going to be lumped together with the truck bay conversion project, but Tiffany noted the drawbacks of continuing to wait.
“The sun is going to fade this building, so it’s not going to match if we don’t get it done sooner than later,” Tiffany said.
