Tioga Central school board candidates answer questionnaire

TIOGA — Residents in the Tioga Central School District will return to the polls on Tuesday to decide who will fill the unexpired remainder of a four-year term on that district’s school board.
The special election will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday in the district office. Voters are asked to enter through the main high school entrance.
In an effort to better inform readers prior to election day, the Morning Times sent out questionnaires to the three candidates — Tamara Booser, Aaron Albrecht and Dr. Abram Nichols. Below are the responses that were sent back by Booser and Nichols.
Q: Please share some background about yourself.
Nichols: I am a 1987 graduate of Tioga Central High School. I graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science degree from State University at Cortland in 1991 and continued my education by obtaining a Doctor Of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College in 1995. I have been in private practice from 1995 to the present with an office in Binghamton, N.Y.
As an alumnus and local community resident I continue to support the district and the students.
Booser: I’m a resident of Tioga Center and Tioga Central School District. I have a seventh-grader and a senior this year, whom are extremely athletic children in the district. I was very active in both of my children’s first years of school, being present, and built bonds with a bunch of kiddos that will always remain no matter what. I’m fair firm and consistent, honest and caring, and laughter is a must.
Q: What are your reasons for seeking office?
Nichols: Giving back to the school district, the community and supporting the students has led me to seek this office. The educational growth of the students and preparing them for the future is an important goal to me.
Booser: I’m seeking the rest of the term on the four-year seat as I was elected last year to a five-year seat. The reason/answers always goes back to why? It’s not for the pay, solely is and always will be about the children, always the children. I’d also like to keep things transparent between the school board and the public.
Q: What do you consider your priorities if elected?
Nichols: If I am fortunate enough to be elected, my priorities would be to assist the sitting school board members with providing guidance for the review and implementation of policies, as well as guidance for a fiscally responsible budget that benefits the student body, staff and community.
Q: What best qualifies you for the position of school board member?
Nichols: My experiences with both local and state organizations is one of the best qualifications I have for the position. I have participated and chaired in multiple committees. I was a board member for the New York State Chiropractic Association for a number of years. I would draw from those experiences to assist the school board if elected.
Booser: I feel I qualify best because I’m a “seasoned” board member and by seasoned I mean I have sat on the board for a year.
Q: Is there anything you would like to say to voters prior to election day?
Nichols: I would ask everyone who is able to get out and vote no matter what candidate you support. Also, I encourage anyone to participate and help the school district when possible. I hope to help make a difference. Thank you for considering me for a position on the Tioga Central School Board.
Booser: I’d say that I’d like your vote on Aug. 27 because there’s no one better who will “fight” for a kid or kids then I.
