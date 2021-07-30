Drugs
An Ulster woman faces drug charges after the Pennsylvania State police searched her vehicle on June 10 at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Cash Creek Road.
Police identified the woman as 32-year-old Stephanie Lynn Schrader. According to the Pennsylvania State police an officer was dispatched to assist state parole with Schrader. State parole stated to the officer that a hypodermic needle was located in a garbage bag found in Schrader’s home. The officer was granted consent to search Schrader’s vehicle and found an additional three hypodermic needles.
Schrader is being charged with misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 11.
Hit with car
An Ulster man faces assault charges after an altercation occurred on June 25 at 4:13 p.m. on View Lane.
Pennsylvania State Police identified the man as 45-year-old Brad Laverne Johnson. According to the police the victim was on View Lane when they encountered Johnson driving past them in the opposite lane. The victim exited their vehicle prompting Johnson to turn around and drive towards her. Johnson then struck her with his car, leaving her unconscious in the roadway with a bloody scrape on her ankle and head trauma. Johnson fled the scene.
Johnson is being charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, misdemeanor simple assault, and summary driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 7.
Assault
A Sayre man faces assault charges after an altercation occurred on July 3 at 7:24 p.m on Hoover Street.
Sayre Borough Police identified the man as 66-year-old Leonard Mark Allen. According to court documents, police were dispatched to Hoover Street in regards to a dispute between two individuals. Police observed blood in the left ear of one of the participants and were told that Allen caused it. Allen was extremely intoxicated, aggressive, and hostile, and grabbed him by the throat forcing him to break free and then tackle him to the ground. When Allen got up he grabbed a kitchen knife and then just stood there. The officer then spoke to a female and the officer identified red marks on her neck. The woman told the officer that Allen grabbed her neck and twisted it while in a hotel room.
Allen faces charges of felony strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault, and summary harassment.
Retail theft
A Horseheads man faces retail theft charges after allegedly stealing over $150 worth of merchandise from the Walmart in Athens Township on July 16.
The man was identified as 40-year-old Shane R. Stone. According to the Athens Township Police Department, Stone was observed on security footage using a 46 cent UPC code on a crossbow valued at $198 and then walked out of the store. Stone admitted to the crime and knew the crossbow was not rung up at the proper price.
Stone faces a misdemeanor charge for retail theft.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 17.
