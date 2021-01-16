TOWANDA — The Bradford County Commissioners are hopeful that the state will move to Phase 1B for COVID-19 vaccine distribution “shortly” according to Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller.
The group of Pennsylvanians that will be eligible to receive the vaccine during 1B has recently expanded to include those aged 75 and older, those with significant health issues and essential workers.
Miller said that the vaccine rollout is continuing as the Department of Health officials work to complete Phase 1A.
The DOH said that 1,429 Bradford County residents have received the first dose of one of the two COVID-19 vaccines and 334 have received their second dose and are fully vaccinated as of Thursday morning.
Planning and Public Safety Director Matt Williams said that he has been working closely with the Guthrie medical group which serves as the chief COVID-19 vaccination location in the county. Officials have been collaborating to ensure that all residents covered in Phases 1A and 1B are accounted for.
Williams said that in the event that vaccines must be used within a certain time frame, officials will work to identify other groups such as first responders and essential workers that are in critical situations of COVID-19 exposure.
“I want to make it very clear that Guthrie is not wasting vaccines,” Williams said. “I know that I’ve heard those rumors that were floating around and that is absolutely not the case.”
County officials said residents who are on the fence about getting the vaccine are encouraged to do their research before the state finishes up Phase 1A since there may be a limited allotment of doses available.
“With our understanding of the new available vaccines and the prospect of 1B coming very quickly, if you happen to fall in one of the categories of people who will be eligible, now is the time to consider whether you are going to want a vaccine or not,” said Williams. “That window is going to move very quickly as the pool starts to expand with the more people that are eligible.”
“If you are not prepared to make it an option there, you may get left behind,” he added.
Williams said that he believes that Guthrie will coordinate a vaccination schedule for Phase 1B. He recommended that residents check out the DOH website for further information on plans surrounding vaccine distribution.
Another installment of the vaccine distribution in the county are for the long-term care facilities within the federal pharmacy partherhips, according to Williams. That process began on Dec. 28, 2020 and four long-term care facilities in the county have been fully vaccinated.
Over 200 county residents were tested for COVID-19 over the course of Wednesday to Thursday.
The commissioners noted that county residents could help out the DOH by taking advantage of free COVID-19 testing available at the Bradford County Regional Airport, CVS or Walgreens even if they don’t feel sick or show symptoms.
Commissioner Doug McLinko noted that residents should not fear the COVID-19 test and that it’s important to get tested now whether residents think they may have recently been exposed to the virus and are experiencing symptoms or otherwise.
Officials want further information on the spread of the virus within the county. The latest percent-positivity reporting of 13.9% reflected the trend of lowering numbers over the past few weeks.
“That number does not indicate that 14% of the population of Bradford County has COVID-19,” Miller said. “That number is a percentage of those who have been tested. If you have 100 people tested, and we have a positivity rate of 14, there’s 14 people out of that 100 that tested positive.”
County officials stressed that it’s important for residents not to get caught up in the lowering numbers and continue to wear masks/face coverings and practice social distancing.
“This virus is here and it is prevalent,” Williams said. “On average over the last month and and a half, we have had 50-60 folks hospitalized in Bradford County.”
The commissioners noted that more critical county data is needed to determine the local pattern of COVID-19 infection and ultimately put a stop to it.
“Whether you’re symptomatic or not, the test helps create a cross-section of the positivity numbers within the county. It’s a good idea to get tested because it gives the Department of Health an idea of how widely spread the virus actually is in the community,” Miller said.
