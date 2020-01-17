Wickward Resources LP to Harold C. Russell and Virginia Russell of LeRaysville for property in Warren Township for $88,000.
Kathleen S. Prusack to Christina Willey of Towanda for property in North Towanda Township for $75,000.
Cotton Creek Marcellus Partners LLC to Marcellus Shale of Dallas, Texas, Patterson Linder Investment Partnership of Colleyville, Texas, GMY FW NO 2 LP of Fort Worth, Texas, Summit Cove Investments LP of Fort Worth, Texas, Berry Barrett LP of Forth Worth, Texas, Maibach Investments LP of Arlington, Texas, Theron Investments of Longview, Texas, Blustem Partners LP of Fort Worth, Texas, RCD Invesments NO 2 LTD of Arlington, Texas, Robert Stiles of Dallas, Texas, P Sack of Palestine, Texas, Ruths Chris Partnership of Arlington, Texas, Sherman Family Limited Partnership of Fort, Worth, Texas, Maxine Kay Creath, BEB Limited Partnership LLLP of Little Rock, Arkansas, Gregory B. Baten Trust of Dallas, Texas, BKB Capital LTD of Dallas, Texas, Gus Michael Vratsinas Family Trust of Little Rock, Arkansas, and Cotton Creek Capital Mangement of Dallas, Texas, for property in Franklin Township, Wysox Township, Asylum Township, Canton Township, West Burlington Township, Leroy Township, Standing Stone Township, Herrick Township, Wyalusing Township and Monroe Township for $10.
Cotton Creek Marcellus Partners LTD to SRW Investments LTD of Arlington, Texas, GGM Exploration Inc of Fort Worth Texas, and Collins Permian LP of Midland, Texas, for property in Franklin Township, Wysox Township, Asylum Township, Canton Township, West Burlington Township, Leroy Township, Standing Stone Township, Herrick Township, Wyalusing Township and Monroe Township for $10.
William A. Spirk Jr. and Darla M. Spirk to Robert J. Gallagher and Kathy L. Gallagher of Wrightstown, Pennsylvania, for property in Wilmot Township for $90,000.
Cotton Creek Marcellus Partners LTD to Mehlmann Family LTD of Arlington, Texas, Patterson Linder Investment Partnership of Colleyville, Texas, Cupp Investment Company Limited Partnership LLLP of Hot Springs National Park, Arkanas, Maxine Kay Creath of Austin, Texas, L. Kevin Avondet of Fort Worth, Texas, Brockington Family of Little Rock, Arkansas, GMY FW NO 2 LP of Fort Worth, Texas, BEB Limited Partnership LLLP of Little Rock, Arkansas, Kenneth C. Jones of Dallas, Texas, Sherman Family Limited Partnership of Fort Worth, Texas, Brasch Investment Family Limited Partnership of Arlington, Texas, SSD Investment Company LTD of Dallas, Texas, Brasch Investment Family Limited Partnership, Reiner A. Brasch Irrevocable Asset Trust of Dallas, Texas, Blair R. Harlow of Oak Brook, Illinois, Maibach Investments and Gretchen C. Brasch Revocable Asset Trust for property in Franklin Township, Wysox Township, Asylum Township, Canton Township, West Burlington Township, Leroy Township, Standing Stone Township, Herrick Township, Wyalusing Township and Monroe Township for $10.
Cotton Creek Marcellus Partners II LTD to SRW Investments LTD of Arlington, Texas, for property in Franklin Township, Wysox Township, Asylum Township, Canton Township, West Burlington Township, Leroy Township, Standing Stone Township, Herrick Township, Wyalusing Township and Monroe Township for $10.
Jeffrey L. Mowery Sr. to Jeffrey L. Mowery Jr. of Boca Raton, Florida, for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
Charles F. Welles III and Marilyn C. Welles to Charles F. Welles III of Wyalusing for property in Terry Township for $1.
John C. Dannels and Jennifer L. Mulder to Dale Lyle Perry, Lisa K. Perry, Gregory J. Perry and Desiree S. Perry of Columbia Cross Roads for property in Springfield Township for $75,000.
Flora S. Wheeler to Christopher Mullen and Jeremy Mullen of Sayre for property in Springfield Township for $1.
Edward Redmond to DLG Homes of Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, for property in Athens Township for $16,547.
Mose Miller and Elizabeth Miller to Brian Salsman and Patricia Para Troncoso of Sugar Run for property in Pike Township for $142,000.
Timothy P. Clark and Valerie C. Clark to Brittany L. Bradley and Mark Stark Jr. of Waverly, New York, for property in South Creek Township for $109,000.
Charles S. Short and Catherine M. Short to Brian Richard Harris and Stephanie Lynn Harris of Athens for property in Athens Township for $65,000.
Calvin C. Cole Family Trust and Lucille M. Cole Trustee to Ronald L. Parmenter of Odessa, New York, for property in Athens Township for $1.
Jason H. Schoonover to Ryan S. Spencer of Wysox for property in Standing Stone Township for $194,400.
Neil S. Portnoff and Susan F. Portnoff to Justin M. Popovich and Ashley M. Popovich of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough First Ward for $161,650.
Ryan S. Spencer to Joshua T. Parkhurst and Keshia E. Parkhurst of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Second Ward for $145,000.
Thomas P. Cotter and Gloria J. Cotter to Thomas P. Cotter of Ulster for property in Sheshequin Township for $1.
Thomas P. Cotter and Gloria J. Cotter to Thomas P. Cotter of Ulster for property in Sheshequin Township for $1.
Thomas P. Cotter and Gloria J. Cotter to Thomas P. Cotter of Ulster for property in Sheshequin Township for $1.
Thomas P. Cotter and Gloria J. Cotter to Thomas P. Cotter of Ulster for property in Sheshequin Township for $1.
Thomas P. Cotter and Gloria J. Cotter to Thomas P. Cotter of Ulster for property in Sheshequin Township for $1.
Thomas P. Cotter and Gloria J. Cotter to Thomas P. Cotter of Ulster for property in Sheshequin Township for $1.
Thomas P. Cotter and Gloria J. Cotter to Thomas P. Cotter of Ulster for property in Sheshequin Township for $1.
Thomas P. Cotter and Gloria J. Cotter to Gloria J. Cotter of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Fourth Ward for $1.
Thomas P. Cotter and Gloria J. Cotter to Gloria J. Cotter of Sayre for property in Athens Borough Fourth Ward for $1.
Thomas P. Cotter and Gloria J. Cotter to Gloria J. Cotter of Sayre for property in Sheshequin Township for $1.
Thomas P. Cotter and Gloria J. Cotter to Gloria J. Cotter of Sayre for property in Sheshequin Township for $1.
Thomas P. Cotter and Gloria J. Cotter to Gloria J. Cotter of Sayre for property in Sheshequin Township for $1.
Thomas P. Cotter and Gloria J. Cotter to Gloria J. Cotter of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $1.
Thomas P. Cotter and Gloria J. Cotter to Gloria J. Cotter of Sayre for property in Ulster Township for $1.
Thomas P. Cotter and Gloria J. Cotter to Gloria J. Cotter of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $1.
Thomas P. Cotter and Gloria J. Cotter to Gloria J. Cotter of Sayre for property in Athens Borough Second Ward for $1.
Thomas P. Cotter and Gloria J. Cotter to Gloria J. Cotter of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $1.
Thomas P. Cotter and Gloria J. Cotter to Gloria J. Cotter of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $1.
Jack L. Burbage and Jeannie M. Burbage to Mitchell L. Burbage and Lily M. Burbage of Columbia Cross Roads for property in Springfield Township for $1.
Bonnie Hoehne to Turner C. Rigby III and Rebecca S. Rigby of Troy for property in Towanda Borough Second Ward for $17,800.
William Smith Jr. and Kathryn E. Smith to Dillan Michael Smith of Wyalusing for property in Wyalusing Township for $190,000.
Deborah K. Nichols to Tanya L. Loomis and Carl Loomis of Gillett for property in Ridgebury Township for $127,700.
Iron Horse Investments to William J. Bondarchuk of Essington, Pennsylvania, for property in Asylum Township for $60,000.
Raymond G. Anderson Estate and Debra L. Anderson Administratrix to Shawn J. Girven of Wyalusing for property in Wyalusing Borough for $68,500.
Mackenzie Sullivan to Caitlyn L. Hutchison and Sean Roberts of Athens for property in Athens Township for $165,000.
Jeannie Howeler Post and Jeffrey Allen Post to Benjamin Samson of Sayre for property in South Waverly Borough for $158,000.
Elizabeth K. Galasso to Elizabeth K. Galasso and Daniel J. Krager of Milan for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Michael S. Doss and Joan C. Doss to Jonathan B. Schulze of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Second Ward for $29,964.94.
Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County and Robert J. Ault to Federal National Mortgage Association of Washington, D.C., for property in Sayre Borough Fourth Ward for $866.68.
Neil Beisher and April Beisher to Neil Beisher, April Beisher and Amy Franks of Athens for property in Athens Township for $1.
Neil Beisher and April Beisher to Neil Beisher, April Beisher and Brian N. Beisher of Athens for property in Athens Township for $1.
