SAYRE — A 47-year-old Nichols man was jailed Sunday in lieu of $100,000 bail after police discovered that he was under the influence and in possession of a controlled substance after a hit-and-run accident near the Spring Street Dandy.
According to police, an officer was flagged down by a motorist near the Interstate 86 eastbound on-ramp, where that person had conveyed they had just witnessed a hit-and-run.
Dispatch had subsequently confirmed a call related to the same incident.
The driver had left his vehicle at the Dandy, and left the scene on foot, police said.
Shortly after, police then found the subject — later identified as Christopher Boyer — walking through the parking lot of the Williams Subaru Dealership with a backpack.
The officer then pulled up behind Boyer in the patrol vehicle with air horn activated, which Boyer ignored, which prompted the officer to yell out his window “police — come back here.”
Boyer then turned around, and eventually admitted to the officer that he had been in an accident, but “didn’t know what to do other than pull into the Spring Street Dandy and call his girlfriend and walk away,” police said.
Boyer had later told police that he was headed home from a friend’s house and “wasn’t paying attention and pulled in front of the car that he hit,” police said.
Police discovered that Boyer had been drinking alcohol while driving, and spilled beer in his lap when the accident had occurred.
Officers also found that he had been operating the vehicle with a suspended license for prior DUI incidents, and that Boyer expressed concern for this fact, stating that he “didn’t know what to do.”
Following Boyer’s failure of standard field sobriety test, he was arrested on suspicion of DUI and officers conducted a search of his belongings.
That search found a glass smoking pipe with purported methamphetamine in it, a small glassine baggie of methamphetamine residue, an orange snorting straw with methamphetamine residue, and a small tin jar of methamphetamine.
Within the vehicle, in plain view, officers found five full 24 ounce beer cans and two empty beer cans.
Boyer later admitted to smoking meth, and agreed to a blood test, police said.
Police said the incident was Boyer’s sixth DUI, and the fifth DUI arrest in the last 10 years.
Boyer is facing one count of driving under the influence, alcohol; two counts of driving under the influence, controlled substance; leaving the scene of an accident; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; one count of failing to stop and give information at the scene of an accident; one count of blood alcohol content of over 0.02 percent; one count of an open alcoholic container; one count of failing to yield while turning; and one count of careless driving.
Waverly police assisted at the scene.
Boyer was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox, and will answer the above charges before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley on March 3.
