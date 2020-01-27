OWEGO — As 2019 came to a close, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Consolidated Funding Awards (CFAs) that totaled nearly $4 million for Tioga County.
Local officials recently praised the funding and detailed some of the projects that will be completed as a result of the awards.
Owego was awarded $2,928,000.
The Village of Owego will use a $250,000 Housing and Community Renewal N.Y. Main Street grant to encourage renovation work on North Avenue and a $30,000 Department of Conservation Environmental Planning Grant to complete an engineering report aimed at recommending improvements to the municipality’s wastewater treatment plant.
The Town of Owego will use Department of Conservation Water Quality Improvement Program funds to construct a salt storage facility and to upgrade their water pollution control plant, in the amounts of $500,000 and $2,148,000 respectively.
“We are pleased to be awarded State funds to further our improvements to the Village and Village systems,” Owego Mayor Michael Baratta said. “The N.Y. Main Street Grant funds will be used in a defined area on North Avenue and will complement the Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant efforts.”
The mayor also indicated that the treatment plant study will provide recommended projects to improve performance by reducing inflow and infiltration in the sanitary sewer collection system.
The Town of Owego will benefit by the construction of a salt storage facility to be located adjacent to the new Public Works facility, and will prevent salt from entering a primary aquifer.
Additionally, the upgrade to the town water pollution control plant will help to meet state permit limits for phosphorus and nitrogen, as required by the Chesapeake Bay Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL).
“The project will significantly reduce nitrogen and phosphorus in the effluent and protect the water quality of the Susquehanna River,” Town Supervisor Don Castellucci said.
The overall CFAs made in Tioga County totaled $3,830,000.
Other projects include $330,000 in green infrastructure improvements at the Waterman Conservation Education Center; upgrades to the Midwestern Pet Foods plant in the amount of $118,000; funds to assist with the construction of the Racker Neighborhood Depot in the amount of $424,000; and funds to the Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District to complete a road culvert assessment in the amount of $30,000.
“The Southern Tier region received the highest award of Consolidated Funding Application funds at $88.9 million in 2019,” said Legislative Chairwoman Marte Sauerbrey. “We are very pleased that Tioga County received close to $4 million of that award.”
Sauerbrey went on to say that by continuing to participate in, and submit projects, the county has a greater opportunity to secure funding such as this.
Last year marked the ninth year of the CFA process implemented by Cuomo.
Officials said the program has been tremendously successful, and has brought millions of dollars into the Southern Tier Region.
