Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported the following recent Bradford County criminal case resolutions in Magisterial District Court:
Timothy Davis, 36, Waverly, entered a plea of guilty before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley to the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and was sentenced to 21 days of incarceration, and a fine of $300.00, plus court costs.
The Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Davis for the offense on November 23, 2018, following investigation of a possession of drug paraphernalia incident that occurred in Sayre Borough.
Stormy Kissell, 29, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty before Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton to the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and was sentenced to 90 days of incarceration, plus court costs.
The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kissell for the offense on January 16, 2019, following investigation of a parole violation that occurred in Wysox Township.
Gavin Teel, 19, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty before Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton to the offense of Possession of a Small Amount of Marijuana, a misdemeanor, and was sentenced to a fine of $250.00, plus court costs.
The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Teel for the offense on March 23, 2019, following investigation of a traffic violation that occurred in Wysox Township.
Bryant Frisbie, 57, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley to the offense of Ignition Interlock Violation, a misdemeanor, and was sentenced to a fine of $300.00, plus court costs.
The Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Frisbie for the offense on April 17, 2019, following investigation of an ignition interlock violation that occurred in Sayre Borough.
Adam Morneau, 27, Endicott, entered a plea of guilty before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley to the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and was sentenced to a fine of $300.00, plus court costs.
The Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Morneau for the offense on August 4, 2014, following investigation of a possession of drug paraphernalia incident that occurred in Sayre Borough.
Carl Reynolds, 43, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley to the offense of Criminal Mischief, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and Disorderly Conduct, also a misdemeanor of the third degree. Reynolds was sentenced to 10 days of incarceration, and restitution of $89.00, plus court costs.
The Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Reynolds for the offenses on June 8, 2019, following investigation of a disturbance that occurred in Sayre Borough.
Bruce Ardrey, 61, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty before District Magisterial Judge Larry Hurley to the offense of Harassment, a summary offense, and was sentenced to a fine of $300.00, plus court costs.
The Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Ardrey for the offense on June 7, 2019, following investigation of a harassment incident that occurred in Sayre Borough.
Justin Frons, 29, Athens, entered a plea of guilty before District Magisterial Judge Todd Carr to the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor, and was sentenced to a fine of $200.00, plus court costs.
The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Irons for the offense on February 20, 2019, following investigation of a possession of a controlled substance incident that occurred in Sheshequin Township.
Andrew VanZile, 34, Corning, entered a plea of guilty before District Magisterial Judge Todd Carr to the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor, and was sentenced to a fine of $200.00, plus court costs.
The Pennsylvania State Police arrested VanZile for the offense on November 30, 2018, following investigation of a possession of a controlled substance incident that occurred in Ulster Township.
Lori Lane, 52, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty before District Magisterial Judge Larry Hurley to the offense of Retail Theft, a summary offense, and was sentenced to a fine of $150.00, plus court costs.
The Athens Township Police Department arrested Lane for the offense on March 21, 2019, following investigation of a retail theft that occurred in Athens Township.
Alexsandra Austin, 26, Ulster, entered a plea of guilty before District Magisterial Judge Larry Hurley to the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and was sentenced to a fine of $300.00, plus court costs.
The Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Austin for the offense on May 19, 2019, following investigation of a possession of drug paraphernalia incident that occurred in Sayre Borough.
Joshua Orcutt, 19, Athens, PA, entered a plea of guilty before District Magisterial Judge Larry Hurley to the offense of Harassment, a summary offense, and was sentenced to a fine of $100.00, plus court costs.
The Athens Borough Police Department arrested Orcutt for the offense on April 26, 2019, following investigation of a harassment incident that occurred in Athens Borough.
Joshua Decker, 25, Waverly, entered a plea of guilty before District Magisterial Judge Larry Hurley to the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and was sentenced to a fine of $300.00, plus court costs.
The Athens Township Police Department arrested Decker for the offense on May 15, 2019, following investigation of a possession of drug paraphernalia incident that occurred in Athens Township.
