WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Fred Keller (R-PA) was sworn-in for his second term in the United States House of Representatives representing Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District on Sunday.
“It has been the honor of my life to come to Washington and represent the hardworking people of Pennsylvania’s 12th District,” Keller said. “Since our first day in office, we have worked hard to support small businesses and workers; back our agriculture community and farming families; ensure our rural hospitals have the resources they need to deliver high-quality health care; protect our home-grown energy industry; bridge the digital divide with broadband development; and take care of our veterans who fought for our freedoms. I am proud of the work our team has been able to accomplish and look forward to building on those successes heading into the new session.”
According to a press release, in the 116th Congress, Congressman Keller introduced the following seven bills:
Federal Workforce Accountability and Modernization Act: Reforms the civil service system and gives federal agencies more tools to hold poor performers accountable and reward high performers.
GIVE MILK Act: Allows schools to increase milk choices for school lunches to include whole and two percent milk.
RURAL HELP Act: Reevaluates inpatient Medicare reimbursement in rural areas to bring parity between rural and urban hospitals.
Federal Prisons Accountability Act: Makes the Director of the Bureau of Prisons a Senate-confirmable position.
PANDEMIC Act: Temporarily halts all prisoner movement between federal prisons to protect personnel.
Eric’s Law: Provides justice to victims and their families in federal death penalty cases.
He also wrote a bill to designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 445 Main Street in Laceyville, Pennsylvania, as the “Melinda Gene Piccotti Post Office.” This legislation was signed into law in December 2020.
“A member of the House Committee on Education and Labor, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, and the House Energy Action Team, Congressman Keller also founded the bipartisan Bureau of Prisons Reform Caucus to improve accountability and transparency within the federal prison system,” the press release said.
